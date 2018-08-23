Poll
No Tettey, no party – but what’s your favourite moment from City’s long-serving midfielder?
When Alex Tettey scores, Norwich City win – but which of the battling midfielder's top Canaries moments is your favourite?
Tettey scored his seventh City goal, during his 181st appearance, to wrap up a 2-0 Championship win over Preston at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.
It was the 32-year-old's first goal in two-and-a-half years but maintained his record of only scoring during victories since his move from French club Rennes for a reported fee of around £3million in 2012.
He did however admit it had come after a rather shaky performance.
The Canaries stalwart scored on his debut all the way back in September 2012, thumping home from the edge of the box to secure a 1-0 home win over Doncaster in the League Cup third round.
His most spectacular strike also came at Carrow Road, scoring a brilliant 25-yard volley in front of the River End during a 2-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.
His third goal was also from outside the box, thumping home a low drive to seal a 3-0 Championship win over Watford at Carrow Road in August 2014.
A few weeks later goal number four followed, from inside the box this time, firing under the Brentford keeper during a 3-0 win at Griffin Park in the Championship.
The fifth was particularly memorable – going down as one of the most famous toe-pokes in City history. The former Norway international scoring the goal that earned a 2-1 win at Manchester United, beating David de Gea to ensure a first win at Old Trafford in 26 years.
Just a couple of weeks later he was it again, steering home a left-footed shot into the top-left corner in front of the Barclay after being teed up by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, to grab a 1-0 home win over Southampton in the Premier League in January 2016.
It was a two-and-a-half year wait for the next goal though, with the 32-year-old thumping home against Preston at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening.
• Watch Tettey's goals below and vote for your favourite in our poll above