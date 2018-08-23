No Tettey, no party – but what’s your favourite moment from City’s long-serving midfielder?

Poll

Published: 1:26 AM August 23, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Alex Tettey turns to celebrate his strike against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

When Alex Tettey scores, Norwich City win – but which of the battling midfielder's top Canaries moments is your favourite?

Tettey scored his seventh City goal, during his 181st appearance, to wrap up a 2-0 Championship win over Preston at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

It was the 32-year-old's first goal in two-and-a-half years but maintained his record of only scoring during victories since his move from French club Rennes for a reported fee of around £3million in 2012.

He did however admit it had come after a rather shaky performance.

Former Norway international Tettey also scored on his City debut back in 2012, against Doncaster Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Canaries stalwart scored on his debut all the way back in September 2012, thumping home from the edge of the box to secure a 1-0 home win over Doncaster in the League Cup third round.

His most spectacular strike also came at Carrow Road, scoring a brilliant 25-yard volley in front of the River End during a 2-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.

His third goal was also from outside the box, thumping home a low drive to seal a 3-0 Championship win over Watford at Carrow Road in August 2014.

A few weeks later goal number four followed, from inside the box this time, firing under the Brentford keeper during a 3-0 win at Griffin Park in the Championship.

Tettey's wonder striker against Sunderland is one of his best moments as a Norwich player Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire - Credit: PA

The fifth was particularly memorable – going down as one of the most famous toe-pokes in City history. The former Norway international scoring the goal that earned a 2-1 win at Manchester United, beating David de Gea to ensure a first win at Old Trafford in 26 years.

Just a couple of weeks later he was it again, steering home a left-footed shot into the top-left corner in front of the Barclay after being teed up by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, to grab a 1-0 home win over Southampton in the Premier League in January 2016.

It was a two-and-a-half year wait for the next goal though, with the 32-year-old thumping home against Preston at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening.

Alexander Tettey of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 64026722/08/2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd













Alex Tettey celebrates his goal against Sunderland Picture: Chris Radburn/PA - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Tettey scored as City beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in December 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd