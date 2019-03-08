Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

‘I think that’s clinched it’ - Norwich City fans jubilant after 4-0 rout of QPR

PUBLISHED: 15:35 06 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 06 April 2019

Teemu Pukki of Norwich City celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/04/2019

Teemu Pukki of Norwich City celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/04/2019

Paul Chesterton

Delighted Norwich City supporters are eyeing promotion glory after a 4-0 Carrow Road victory over Queens Park Rangers edged the Canaries closer to the Premier League.

Julie Daniels (left), from Sheringham and Henry Jones, eight, from Gresham. Pic: Dan GrimmerJulie Daniels (left), from Sheringham and Henry Jones, eight, from Gresham. Pic: Dan Grimmer

On a day when supporters backed the One City Strong campaign, with 2,000 foam hands given to supporters who bought Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News goodie bags, Daniel Farke’s side delivered the goods in style.

Talismanic striker Teemu Pukki ended his brief goal drought with two strikes, adding to Emi Buendia’s opener and Marco Stiepermann’s drive.

And even Buendia’s dismissal could not diminish the spirits of the supporters who were leaving Carrow Road after Norwich extended their lead at the top of the Championship and a step nearer promotion.

Mark Brown, 55, from King’s Lynn, said: “I think today will have clinched it. The atmosphere was fantastic, but the fans have been great all season.”

Shaun Hagen (left) and Mark Brown (right), from King's Lynn. Pic: Dan Grimmer.Shaun Hagen (left) and Mark Brown (right), from King's Lynn. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Shaun Hagen, 47, from King’s Lynn, admitted; “After the way we started this season I thought we would be going down, like Ipswich. I honestly thought we were going to be relegated. But we’re going up. I’ve no doubt at all.”

Dan Bean, 42, from Old Catton, was at the game with his son Archie, who was proudly sporting his foam hand. Mr Bean said: “It’s highly likely that promotion is going to happen now. The first half today was brilliant and we didn’t really have to do too much in the second half.

“I was never part of the Farke out brigade, but I did wonder where we were going. But he’s got playing the way he wants us to play and it’s fantastic.”

Julie Daniels, 55, from Sheringham, said: “The atmosphere was really ood and I think all the singing did give us a lift.”

James Wright, from Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.James Wright, from Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

However, she was reluctant to use the p word, saying: “I don’t want to jinx it!”

Henry Jones, 8, from Gresham, who was wearing two foam hands, with Teemu Pukki’s name on the back of his shirt, said it had been a good game and that he was confident his team would be going up.

James Wright, 42, from Norwich, agreed: “We are going up for certain. I am positive we are going up. It’s a shame Buendia felt, after a foul against him wasn’t given, that he did what he did and got sent off.

“The atmosphere was really buoyant today with lots of support for the team. Tim Krul had to make a couple of saves, but we clearly had the majority of the play.”

Dan Bean, 42, from Old Catton, with Archie, five. Pic: Dan Grimmer.Dan Bean, 42, from Old Catton, with Archie, five. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Meanwhile, at Wednesday’s home game against Reading fan mosaics will mark the launch of the ‘Sing Up The River End’ campaign, where we, along with supporters’ groups, the club and sponsors, will create a mosaic at both ends of the stadium.

The mosaic will be created in the lower Barclay and the lower Regency (previously known as the River End), spelling out ‘City’ in the former and ‘OTBC’ in the latter.

Most Read

Mountain of rubbish set on fire after binmen refused to empty bins for three weeks

Julie Creed by the overflowing communal bins next to her flat in Midland Walk, which haven't been emptied for three weeks, and then were set on fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after hit and run crash in Norwich

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

Thousands of pounds raised, so what happened to promise of bus for the homeless?

A screenshot of the GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the bus. Photo: GoFundMe

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke weighs up red card appeal for ‘naïve’ Buendia in 4-0 QPR win

Emi Buendia was red carded for a lunge on Josh Scowen Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 4-0 Championship cruise against QPR

Emi Buendia set Norwich City on their way against QPR Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City 4 QPR 0: Pukki at the double as leaders smash struggling Rs

Marco Stiepermann , left, is congratulated on scoring Norwich City's second by Teemu Pukki, during the 4-0 thrashing of QPR at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich church hall built in wrong place served with new enforcement notice

The new church hall extension at Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mountain of rubbish set on fire after binmen refused to empty bins for three weeks

Julie Creed by the overflowing communal bins next to her flat in Midland Walk, which haven't been emptied for three weeks, and then were set on fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists