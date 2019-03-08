‘I think that’s clinched it’ - Norwich City fans jubilant after 4-0 rout of QPR

Delighted Norwich City supporters are eyeing promotion glory after a 4-0 Carrow Road victory over Queens Park Rangers edged the Canaries closer to the Premier League.

On a day when supporters backed the One City Strong campaign, with 2,000 foam hands given to supporters who bought Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News goodie bags, Daniel Farke’s side delivered the goods in style.

Talismanic striker Teemu Pukki ended his brief goal drought with two strikes, adding to Emi Buendia’s opener and Marco Stiepermann’s drive.

And even Buendia’s dismissal could not diminish the spirits of the supporters who were leaving Carrow Road after Norwich extended their lead at the top of the Championship and a step nearer promotion.

Mark Brown, 55, from King’s Lynn, said: “I think today will have clinched it. The atmosphere was fantastic, but the fans have been great all season.”

Shaun Hagen, 47, from King’s Lynn, admitted; “After the way we started this season I thought we would be going down, like Ipswich. I honestly thought we were going to be relegated. But we’re going up. I’ve no doubt at all.”

Dan Bean, 42, from Old Catton, was at the game with his son Archie, who was proudly sporting his foam hand. Mr Bean said: “It’s highly likely that promotion is going to happen now. The first half today was brilliant and we didn’t really have to do too much in the second half.

“I was never part of the Farke out brigade, but I did wonder where we were going. But he’s got playing the way he wants us to play and it’s fantastic.”

Julie Daniels, 55, from Sheringham, said: “The atmosphere was really ood and I think all the singing did give us a lift.”

However, she was reluctant to use the p word, saying: “I don’t want to jinx it!”

Henry Jones, 8, from Gresham, who was wearing two foam hands, with Teemu Pukki’s name on the back of his shirt, said it had been a good game and that he was confident his team would be going up.

James Wright, 42, from Norwich, agreed: “We are going up for certain. I am positive we are going up. It’s a shame Buendia felt, after a foul against him wasn’t given, that he did what he did and got sent off.

“The atmosphere was really buoyant today with lots of support for the team. Tim Krul had to make a couple of saves, but we clearly had the majority of the play.”

