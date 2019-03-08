Norwich City stars to attend sticker swap shop

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Canaries stars Todd Cantwell and Jamal Lewis will be at the first Norwich City sticker album swap.

Jamal Lewis of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. Jamal Lewis of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich . Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

The event will take place at Norwich City's fan hub in Jarrold on Tuesday, October 22, and will run from 11am to 2pm.

Cantwell and Lewis are due to arrive from 1pm for a signing session, and the event provides "the perfect opportunity for supporters to find the stickers they need by swapping their duplicates with other collectors."

The sticker book, which launched on September 12, is a joint operation between Norwich City and Archant, the publisher of the EDP and Evening News, with the stickers available in local stockists, including the Canaries' official stores, East of England Co-op and One Stop shops.

Once you have 10 or fewer stickers left to collect, bring your album to the EDP and Evening News offices on Rouen Road to purchase the remaining stickers you need.

For a full list of shops selling sticker albums and sticker packets head to pinkun.com/stickers.

Stickers are also available from Pinkunshop.co.uk.