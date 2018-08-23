News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Former Canaries loanee set for Championship return with Blackburn

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:02 AM August 23, 2018    Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020
Former Norwich loanee Harrison Reed is reportedly close to joining Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterto

Former Norwich loanee Harrison Reed is reportedly close to joining Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Harrison Reed is reportedly set for a loan return to the Championship.

The former Norwich City loanee is reportedly close to joining Blackburn Rovers as he remains surplus to requirements at Southampton.

Reed made 43 appearances in all competitions while with the Canaries last season, scoring once, but failed to establish himself in central midfield.

The 23-year-old spent much of the second half of his loan covering for the injured Ivo Pinto at right-back, where his tenacity saw him prove to be a decent option for Daniel Farke.

A return to City has never looked on the cards and HITC Sport claim Reed is on his way to Blackburn, who were promoted as League One runners-up last season.

You may also want to watch:

Reed has not featured in either of Southampton's matchday squads in the Premier League under Mark Hughes so far this season and HITC report that Rovers have beaten off interest from other Championship clubs to secure his signing.

The former England Under-20 international is under contract with Saints until 2021 and has made 29 appearances for the south-coast club since graduating from their academy system.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
  2. 2 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
  3. 3 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
  1. 4 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
  2. 5 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  3. 6 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
  4. 7 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
  5. 8 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
  6. 9 Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door
  7. 10 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus