News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Take part in our Norwich City pre-season survey ahead of the 2018-19 season

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 9:58 AM August 1, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
City's players sported the club's new third kit during Saturday's friendly defeat at Charlton Pictur

City's players sported the club's new third kit during Saturday's friendly defeat at Charlton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

With the countdown to the start of Norwich City's new season under way, we're asking Canaries fans to take part in our pre-season survey ahead of the 2018-19 Championship campaign.

New signings, promotion prospects, best kit and financial management are all covered in our survey ahead of City's opening game of the season at Birmingham City on Saturday.

We have also asked who you think are favourites to win the Championship title – and who are favourites to be relegated.

The Canaries concluded their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 defeat at League One side Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Freezer's Five: Full-back options, midfield strength and Oliveira's future among the Canaries concerns

After the opening-day trip to St Andrews a first home game of the season follows the following Saturday for Daniel Farke's squad, with recently relegated West Brom heading to Carrow Road on August 11.

• Take part in our survey above and see Friday's 16-page Pink Un inside the Eastern Daily Press or Norwich Evening News for the full results as the build-up to the new season continues

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus