Take part in our Norwich City pre-season survey ahead of the 2018-19 season

Published: 9:58 AM August 1, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

City's players sported the club's new third kit during Saturday's friendly defeat at Charlton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

With the countdown to the start of Norwich City's new season under way, we're asking Canaries fans to take part in our pre-season survey ahead of the 2018-19 Championship campaign.

New signings, promotion prospects, best kit and financial management are all covered in our survey ahead of City's opening game of the season at Birmingham City on Saturday.

We have also asked who you think are favourites to win the Championship title – and who are favourites to be relegated.

The Canaries concluded their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 defeat at League One side Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Freezer's Five: Full-back options, midfield strength and Oliveira's future among the Canaries concerns

After the opening-day trip to St Andrews a first home game of the season follows the following Saturday for Daniel Farke's squad, with recently relegated West Brom heading to Carrow Road on August 11.

• Take part in our survey above and see Friday's 16-page Pink Un inside the Eastern Daily Press or Norwich Evening News for the full results as the build-up to the new season continues