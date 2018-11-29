Canaries midfielder is ‘still mad’ with himself for missed chances during Hull draw

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Tom Trybull admits he is ‘still mad’ with himself for missing three big chances during Norwich City’s goalless draw at Hull on Tuesday.

Trybull returned to the Canaries’ starting XI in place of injured midfield colleague Moritz Leitner as the league leaders took on second-from-bottom Hull looking for a seventh consecutive win.

The German missed three big chances to break the deadlock though, twice heading wide and also seeing a shot saved by Tigers keeper David Marshall.

“One more point on the board but still mad at myself that I didn’t score for three,” Trybull wrote on his Instagram account.

“Travelling supporters were amazing. Thank you! OTBC, keep going.”

Daniel Farke’s team return to action on Saturday when they host lowly Rotherham, with their lead at the summit reduced to one point by Leeds in midweek following the 0-0 draw.

That will be followed by another Carrow Road game next Saturday against Bolton, another of the teams at the wrong end of the table as the campaign edges towards its halfway point.

Leitner was due to have a scan on a calf issue on Tuesday night and has also posted on Instagram today, featuring a short video of him on an exercise bike asking ’where’s my football?’.

City head coach Farke is due to provide an update on the midfielder’s fitness during his pre-match press conference at Colney on Friday, with Mario Vrancic also in competition with Trybull for a starting place.