Norwich City loan watch: Jarvis, Wildschut and Raggett all in FA Cup action

Sean Raggett is back in action for Rotherham after ankle surgery Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

There were Norwich City links on both sides as Bolton escaped an FA Cup upset against Walsall, with Canaries loanee Matt Jarvis making an encouraging return to first-team action.

The 32-year-old was involved in a first team game for the first time since City were relegated in May 2016, after more than two years of injury problems, and put in the cross from the left from which Andy Cook put League One side Walsall ahead.

Fellow City loanee Yanic Wildschut was in the Bolton team – despite recent reports of a possible switch to Sheffield United – but came off at half-time with the Championship side trailing 1-0 at home, with former Canaries captain Russell Martin also in the Walsall team.

On the back of financial issues which has seen transfers held up, including preventing Norwich keeper Remi Matthews having his loan made permanent, it was an uneasy atmosphere at the University of Bolton Stadium.

However, the Trotters flew out of the traps for the second half and went on to win 5-2, with Jarvis also involved in the build-up to a consolation through a Mark Beevers own goal, before coming off in the 70th minute – with his loan set to take him through to the end of his contract with Norwich.

Disappointing result in the end today after a great start, but on a personal note am delighted to be back playing and get 70mins in the bank and 2 assists! Long may it continue. @WFCOfficial — Matt Jarvis (@MrMattJarvis) January 5, 2019

Hopefully this will be a regular thing Cooky!! @WFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/3og5zefBCP — Matt Jarvis (@MrMattJarvis) January 5, 2019

There was also third round action for fit-again defender Sean Raggett, coming on in the 74th minute with Rotherham already losing 5-0 away to Premier League giants Manchester City and being unable to prevent a final score of 7-0.

The Norwich loanee made his return from three months out injured recently with two league appearances for the Millers.

Left-back James Husband was an unused substitute during Fleetwood’s 3-2 home loss to fellow League One side AFC Wimbledon, fresh from extending his loan until the end of the season.

Young striker Mason Bloomfield endured a difficult loan debut as AFC Fylde lost 3-2 at Bromley in the National League, coming on at half-time and setting up an equaliser only to be taken off on a stretcher 20 minutes later with a broken arm.

Caleb Richards played 82 minutes of a 2-0 home loss to Chester for FC United of Manchester in National League North, a fourth consecutive defeat. The former Blackpool left-back’s loan was due to expire on Sunday.

Devonte Aransibia helped Billericay Town get back to winning ways in National League South though, playing 90 minutes of a 3-2 win at Weston-super-Mare.

• You can watch highlights of the FA Cup clash between Bolton and Walsall above