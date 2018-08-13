Norwich City loan watch: Jaiyesimi scores first Football League goal during Yeovil draw

Video

Published: 10:49 AM August 13, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Norwich City youngster Diallang Jaiyesimi scored the first Football League goal of his career during Yeovil's 2-2 draw at home to Mansfield.

The 20-year-old attacker opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the League Two clash at Huish Park, showing fine control to control a high ball into the box before turning the ball goalwards, which found the net with the help of a deflection.

Jaiyesimi, who played 74 minutes before being replaced, was on loan in the fourth tier with Grimsby last season but his only goal in 35 appearances came in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Elsewhere in League Two, City striker Tristan Abrahams came on for the final seven minutes with Exeter already on their way to a 2-0 victory at Morecambe.

In the Championship, Yanic Wildschut came on in the 74th minute of Bolton's home game against Bristol City with the hosts leading 2-1 but saw his loan side slip to a 2-2 draw against the Robins.

Sean Raggett is still waiting for his Rotherham debut after watching the Millers beat Ipswich 1-0 at home from the bench.

Canaries youngsters Adam Phillips and Mason Bloomfield were both unused substitutes as Hamilton won 1-0 at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Over in Germany, centre-back Marcel Franke played of a 2-0 defeat at St Pauli for Darmstadt, while in Holland, City's young Greek midfielder will be hoping to be in action for Dordrecht as they start their second-tier season at home to Helmond Sport.

