News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Video

Norwich City loan watch: Jaiyesimi scores first Football League goal during Yeovil draw

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 10:49 AM August 13, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Diallang Jaiyesimi scored his first Yeovil loan goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Diallang Jaiyesimi scored his first Yeovil loan goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City youngster Diallang Jaiyesimi scored the first Football League goal of his career during Yeovil's 2-2 draw at home to Mansfield.

The 20-year-old attacker opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the League Two clash at Huish Park, showing fine control to control a high ball into the box before turning the ball goalwards, which found the net with the help of a deflection.

Jaiyesimi, who played 74 minutes before being replaced, was on loan in the fourth tier with Grimsby last season but his only goal in 35 appearances came in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Elsewhere in League Two, City striker Tristan Abrahams came on for the final seven minutes with Exeter already on their way to a 2-0 victory at Morecambe.

In the Championship, Yanic Wildschut came on in the 74th minute of Bolton's home game against Bristol City with the hosts leading 2-1 but saw his loan side slip to a 2-2 draw against the Robins.

You may also want to watch:

Sean Raggett is still waiting for his Rotherham debut after watching the Millers beat Ipswich 1-0 at home from the bench.

Canaries youngsters Adam Phillips and Mason Bloomfield were both unused substitutes as Hamilton won 1-0 at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  2. 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  3. 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
  4. 7 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  5. 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  6. 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  7. 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

Over in Germany, centre-back Marcel Franke played of a 2-0 defeat at St Pauli for Darmstadt, while in Holland, City's young Greek midfielder will be hoping to be in action for Dordrecht as they start their second-tier season at home to Helmond Sport.

• Watch Jaiyesimi's goal above

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus