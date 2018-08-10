‘I hope for Matt’s sake he can get back’ – Canaries chief provides Jarvis injury update

Published: 6:45 AM August 10, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

There is light at the end of the tunnel for perennial injury victim Matt Jarvis at Norwich City.

The 32-year-old winger hasn't played for the Canaries first team since a 3-0 loss at Everton in the Premier League in May 2016 due to knee and ankle injuries.

He lasted just 20 minutes of a comeback with the under-23s in March and is in the last 12 months of a three-and-a-half-year contract from when he was signed from West Ham for around £2.5million in January 2016.

Asked if retirement has entered the equation for Jarvis, sporting director Stuart Webber replied: 'It's not at that stage. He's worked hard over the summer, he had to have another little operation to clean out part of his knee but only a very minor thing.

'He's back now training, not quite with the group but he close to soon being potentially back in with the group and that's what Matt needs.

'He needs to get back in with the team and feeling like a professional footballer again, as opposed to a guy who goes to the gym every day. So we need to hope that he can go back in and step that up for his career and his future.

'And not just for his Norwich City career because I think he got the injury in October 2015, so that's three years, which is unbelievable when you think about it like that.'

Jarvis had made some progress on a comeback during the 2016-17 season, making eight appearances for the under-23s before getting injured in a game in January and returning at the end of March.

The former Wolves and Gillingham winger has made 21 appearances in total for Norwich, scoring twice, both coming during his initial loan spell from the Hammers. The first was in a 3-1 Premier League home win over Bournemouth and the second 10 days later during a 3-0 win over West Brom in the League Cup at Carrow Road.

Webber continued: 'I hope for Matt's sake he can get back because he's another one that is a fantastic professional and a really good guy.

'I just hope he can get back to something near the level that he can play at because that's certainly what he's desperate for and we are too.'