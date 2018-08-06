‘Onel was there with the focus and will to score’ – Farke challenges Hernandez to kick on at City

Published: 6:30 AM August 6, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Daniel Farke is challenging Onel Hernandez to kick on from his superb start to the season for Norwich City.

The Cuban winger twice finished well to bring the Canaries level during their 2-2 draw at Birmingham on the opening day of the season – the second coming in the fourth minute of injury time.

'Onel is a brilliant lad and he had a big impact at the end of last season but we spoke to him during the break that he has to add to his really good performances with something you can feel and you can count, so goals and assists to his really good play,' Farke said.

'So when you are there on the first day of the season with two determining goals it shows that he is totally on the right way and hopefully he can go on.'

The 25-year-old set up two goals in 12 games after joining from Eintracht Braunschweig in January for around £1.7million but wasn't able to find the back of the net. Farke is excited about his winger's prospects but also heaped praise on the players who teed up the goals.

You may also want to watch:

'I think they were two brilliant finishing situations but also some good assists,' he continued. 'For the first goal Ben Marshall was there with an outstanding pass and for the second goal Dennis Srbeny was there with an outstanding assist – like he was more like a number 10, like Diego Maradona or Lionel Messi or something!

'So I can just praise the lads but Onel was there with the focus and will to score and that's what we had spoken to him about.

'We try to bring him each and every time into this situation in training but he has to improve and hopefully he can show this with consistency this season and we will have a lot of fun with him.'

MORE: Bright sparks should offer enough hope to excite the Canaries faithful ahead of Carrow Road returnBoth goals also came at the same end as more than 2,300 travelling City supporters.

'It's amazing, unbelievable support,' Farke continued. 'Even when we arrived 75 minutes before the game they were singing and in a good mood. It was so tough, it felt a bit like playing in the desert it was so hot and everyone is a bit nervous on the first game day.

'But we got so much support and even when we were behind they were believing in us and helping us, trying to push us, that helped a lot. And then that we were able to celebrate two times in front of them was really nice and we are totally pleased that we are able to give them this late present.'