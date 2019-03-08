Norwich City fan’s petition for ‘Farke on a horse’ signed by hundreds

Lippstadt players and fans said farewell to Daniel Farke in 2015, in memorable style Picture: SV Lippstadt 08 SV Lippstadt 08

With Norwich City on the cusp of promotion to the Premier League, a petition calling for some horsing around has emerged.

If you’ve been to a game at Carrow Road recently you may well have heard fans singing about ‘Farke on a horse’.

Now City fans are hoping to make the song a reality as more than 200 people have signed a petition calling for head coach Daniel Farke to make a mounted lap of honour after the club’s last home game of the season.

The petition, which was started by Adam Harding on March 31, reads: “Let’s celebrate whatever happens [after] what has been a dream season for all Norwich City fans.

“What better way to celebrate than for Stuart Webber to bring out Daniel Farke on a horse at the last game of the season for a lap of honour.”

The preoccupation with City’s head coach atop a steed goes back to the discovery of photos of Farke being reluctantly led round SV Lippstadt 08’s ground on a horse as he left the German club for pastures new.

However, fans may be left disappointed as Farke said in a recent press conference: “I don’t think you will see me on a horse again.”

The full football ballad, which is sung to the tune of Waterfall by The Stone Roses, goes like this:

“Farke’s on a horse,

What a great team to support,

We’ve got Leitner, Buendia and Rhodes,

Teemu Pukki can’t stop scoring goals.

The greatest in East Anglia,

We’re going up.”