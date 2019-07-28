Search

Advanced search

Norwich City's hat-trick hero releases new song

PUBLISHED: 16:57 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 28 July 2019

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City's hat-trick hero Josip Drmic has moved from goalscorer to pop singer.

The striker's productive weekend has continued after he released a new song titled 'No Tomorrow'.

You may also want to watch:

The release is not Drmic's first foray into music after he previously featured on a single by Swiss rap duo Lumi & Kikz named 'Nur Im Dunkle'.

The Swiss international joined the Canaries on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

Drmic took to Instagram to announce the new single, he said: "Hey guys, here is my new track! I thank everyone who made that possible. Special thanks to @ekofreezy, @chekaa___ and all my friends for the support! Now we need your support, because all the revenue that comes with the song goes in favor of a good cause, I hope you like it!"

Most Read

Three car crash on ‘wet and slippery’ roads near Norwich

South Norfolk police were called to the incident on Keswick Road, in Cringleford, in the evening of Saturday, July 27. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019

Firefighters tackle large bonfire in Norfolk village

Firefighters are tackling a large bonfire in a Norfolk village. Photo: Denise Bradley

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

WATCH: Norwich bar transformed into dachshund cafe

Ready for lunch at the daschund pop up cafe which was held at Revolution on Queen's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

New ‘upmarket’ theme bar planned for Prince of Wales Road

China Inn, on Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

Cow hit by train causes delays and cancellations on Norwich to London line

Stock photo of a cow. Picture: Chris Hill

Toilet block to be sold at auction

The toilet block off Church Plain in Loddon will be auctioned off at Barnham Broom Golf Club. Picture: William H Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists