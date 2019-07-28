Norwich City's hat-trick hero releases new song
PUBLISHED: 16:57 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 28 July 2019
Paul Chesterton
Norwich City's hat-trick hero Josip Drmic has moved from goalscorer to pop singer.
The striker's productive weekend has continued after he released a new song titled 'No Tomorrow'.
You may also want to watch:
The release is not Drmic's first foray into music after he previously featured on a single by Swiss rap duo Lumi & Kikz named 'Nur Im Dunkle'.
The Swiss international joined the Canaries on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.
Drmic took to Instagram to announce the new single, he said: "Hey guys, here is my new track! I thank everyone who made that possible. Special thanks to @ekofreezy, @chekaa___ and all my friends for the support! Now we need your support, because all the revenue that comes with the song goes in favor of a good cause, I hope you like it!"