Impressionist nails Daniel Farke reaction skit after Norwich City's remarkable victory

Darren Farley has posted a video impression of Norwich head coach Daniel Farke (pictured). Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

A football impressionist has made Daniel Farke his latest target in a uncanny reproduction of the NCFC's head coach's soft German lilt.

You might never hear the real Farke talking about how Norwich City's joint majority shareholder Delia Smith came up to him post-game and gave him a "big smacker on the lips", but it is certainly entertaining to hear those words in an impressive impersonation by Darren Farley.

The impressionist, who has over 85,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, posted the video over the weekend following the Canaries' truly stunning 3-2 win over Premier League giants Manchester City.

While there were some familiar sentiments echoed in the skit, such as not praising Pukki over the whole team's performance and gratitude to fans for all their support, lines about "big German sausages" and Delia Smith being "an attractive woman" were more out of left field.

