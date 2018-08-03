Press conference recap: Webber and Farke on duty as Canaries prepare for trip to Birmingham

Live

Published: 1:20 AM August 3, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke is set to speak to the media at Colney this afternoon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The opening-day trip to Birmingham moved a step closer for Norwich City this afternoon when head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber spoke at the club's pre-match press conference.

Farke and Webber were speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's opening-day encounter with the Blues, providing fans with the latest team news ahead of the game.

The Championship's opening day has been rather over-shadowed for Birmingham boss Garry Monk, due to transfer restrictions put in place by the EFL due to financial difficulties.

Last season the Canaries started their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Fulham, who were eventually promoted, but the same was tainted by an aggressive celebration from goal-scorer Nelson Oliveira in Farke's direction having been left on the bench before coming on to score the equaliser.

