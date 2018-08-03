News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Live

Press conference recap: Webber and Farke on duty as Canaries prepare for trip to Birmingham

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 1:20 AM August 3, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Canaries head coach Daniel Farke is set to speak to the media at Colney this afternoon Picture: Paul

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke is set to speak to the media at Colney this afternoon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The opening-day trip to Birmingham moved a step closer for Norwich City this afternoon when head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber spoke at the club's pre-match press conference.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Farke and Webber were speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's opening-day encounter with the Blues, providing fans with the latest team news ahead of the game.

The Championship's opening day has been rather over-shadowed for Birmingham boss Garry Monk, due to transfer restrictions put in place by the EFL due to financial difficulties.

MORE: Birmingham to agree to EFL plan due to financial problems ahead of City clash

Last season the Canaries started their campaign with a 1-1 draw at Fulham, who were eventually promoted, but the same was tainted by an aggressive celebration from goal-scorer Nelson Oliveira in Farke's direction having been left on the bench before coming on to score the equaliser.

• Follow updates above from around 12.30pm

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  2. 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  3. 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
  4. 7 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  5. 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  6. 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  7. 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus