Academy chief feels ‘new ideas’ are starting to bring results for City

Published: 6:50 AM August 16, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Academy manager Steve Weaver is pleased with the progress being made in the youth ranks at Norwich City during his first year in the job.

Norwich City academy manager Steve Weaver Picture: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Weaver was appointed last September, having previously worked alongside sporting director Stuart Webber in the same role at Huddersfield, and is looking forward to seeing how things progress this season.

'Our under-23s had a very good pre-season which started in Germany, despite there being plenty of changes to the squad,' Weaver said.

'We've moved Adam Phillips, Mason Bloomfield (both Hamilton), Tristan Abrahams (Exeter) and Savvas Mourgos (Dordrecht) out on loan as we feel they need senior football to take the next step.

'Aston Oxborough, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons are now in regular training with the first team and we've therefore promoted Adam Idah, Louis Lomas, Saul Milovanovic and Jordan Thomas from the under-18s to the under-23s.

'Added to that we've signed quite a few new players so it's been a lot for some of the existing lads to take in. However the atmosphere in the group is very good and they have a great opportunity to kick on now.

'We think a lot of the group and we feel that each and every one of them has the ability to go on and have a real career in the game.'

The U23s started their Premier League Two season with a 2-0 loss away to Aston Villa on Monday and continue when they host Reading at Colney next Monday (2pm).

'Lower down the age groups, we've had a couple of international call-ups,' Weaved continued, writing in City's matchday programme.

'Forward Tom Dickson-Peters recently received his first call-up to the Scotland Under-17s and goalkeeper Lewis Shipley has recently been away with England Under-15s.'

He added: 'Everyone at the academy is working very hard to achieve our goals and we're really looking forward to the season starting. It's taken a bit of time to implement our new ideas here but we're starting to see all the work paying off.

'I'm pretty sure we'll see some more 'Jamal Lewis's' making appearances for the first team this season.'