‘We carry a real goal threat again, just cut out the mistakes’ – City fans frustrated by errors during thrilling loss
The errors which cost Norwich City victory during their dramatic 4-3 defeat at home to West Brom are the focus for Canaries supporters this evening.
City claimed the lead midway through the first half when Jordan Rhodes scored from close range but the visitors grabbed an equaliser from the penalty spot through Jay Rodriguez, with Rhodes missing a chance to reclaim the lead from the penalty spot before the break.
The Baggies moved 3-1 ahead soon after half-time when City keeper Tim Krul fumbled a Rodriguez shot into his net and Harvey Barnes blasted a shot in from the edge of the box.
Teemu Pukki made it 3-2 after good work from Onel Hernandez, who had also won the penalty which Rhodes missed, before Hal Robson-Kanu eased the Baggies 4-2 up from a corner.
City skipper Grant Hanley thump a header in from close range to make it 4-3 late on but the hosts couldn't find an equaliser in a thrilling encounter.
