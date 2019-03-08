These are the most sought after players for Norwich City sticker albums

Year Six children at Firside Junior School enjoying opening the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. From left, Brodie, Darcey and William. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

What do former Norwich City stars Sebastien Bassong, Sandy Kennon, Colin Woodthorpe and Jamie Cureton have in common?

The answer, they are the most sought after stickers in our ongoing Norwich City collection.

For the past two weeks thousands of Canary fans have gone 'got, got, need' crazy after this newspaper, along with the club, released the very first dedicated sticker collection, containing 230 players and staff.

There's even a Facebook group up and running dedicated to striking deals for wanted stickers.

We conducted a straw poll on the group to see which stickers were amongst the most wanted.

Sandy Kennon - number 61

Making 213 appearances for the club, Kennon is best know for being part of the Norwich team that reached the FA Cup semi-final in 1959, despite playing in the Third Division.

Sebastien Bassong - number 68

The Cameron international made over 100 appearances for the Canaries over five years. He also made history, becoming the first City player outside of the British Isles to be named Player of the Season in the 2012/13 season.

Colin Woodthorpe - number 105

Moving to Norwich in 1990, Woodthorpe saw his first team chances limited by Mark Bowen. He made his debut against Sheffield United, and went onto play 53 games for the club - albeit during a fantastic era.

Jamie Cureton - number 165

Starting his career in Norfolk, Cureton became a favourite amongst fans quickly, especially when he dyed his hair yellow and green and scored in the derby against Ipswich. He was sold in 1996, before returning to the club in 2007.

Collectors will have the chance to ditch the doubles and get their hands on their most desired stickers, as two official Norwich City sticker swap shops open their doors next week.

These events will take on Tuesday, October 22, at the Norwich City fan hub, on London Street, between 11am and 1pm. The following day, Wednesday, October 23, the shop will move to level one of the Castle Quarter between 12pm and 3pm.

For a full list of shops selling sticker albums and sticker packets head to pinkun.com/stickers. Stickers are also available from Pinkunshop.co.uk.

Once you have 10 or fewer stickers you can bring your album to our offices on Rouen Road to purchase the remaining stickers you need.