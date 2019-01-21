‘Fingers crossed he’ll be fine’ – Morris survives injury blow on return with City U23s

Carlton Morris in action for Norwich City U23s against Leicester at Colney Picture: Norwich City

Carlton Morris looks to have survived an injury scare picked up during his return to Norwich City action after more than six months out injured.

The striker was forced off after 35 minutes of a 1-1 draw with Leicester Under-23s at Colney earlier tonight, after being on the wrong end of a sliding tackle, as he returned from a knee ligament injury.

“I think he’s alright,” City U23s head coach David Wright said. “It’s an impact injury, a kick on the ankle, a bit of a naughty tackle I thought. His ankle’s swollen up, so more caution then anything else, so fingers crossed he’ll be fine.

“In front of me quite early in the game he had a tussle with a lad and he’s got tangled up with their boy, and he’s come out of that no problem. Sometimes when you come back from a long-term injury just little things like that happen and it just gives you a little boost of confidence that it will be okay.

“So he got a bit of time in his legs and hopefully that situation will have given him a little bit of confidence that actually his knee’s alright, it’s just unfortunate the tackle on him but I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

The young Canaries had taken the lead in the eighth minute through 17-year-old Spencer Keller but conceded soon after Morris’ injury scare, as they were held by the Foxes in the group stages of the Premier League Cup.

“Really pleased, a really difficult game to play in,” Wright continued. “Leicester are really direct, aggressive and on the front foot. We had many changes to the side, a number of U18s starting the game and on the bench as well, so individually I’m really pleased with their performances.

“There were moments in the first half, the goal was excellent but we ended up getting sucked into the way that Leicester wanted to play and found it difficult to get our rhythm back.

“We spoke about that at half time and second half we were brave enough to play our game and I think when we did we got a lot of joy and tended to go through the thirds really quickly. But overall really pleased.”