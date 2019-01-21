Search

Morris could feature as City U23s take on Leicester in Premier League Cup

21 January, 2019 - 07:00
Fit-again striker Carlton Morris could begin his comeback with City's U23s against Leicester Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Fit-again striker Carlton Morris could begin his comeback with City's U23s against Leicester Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Carlton Morris could make his return from injury as Norwich City Under-23s take on Leicester at Colney tonight (7pm).

The striker has been out with a knee ligament injury suffered while in loan action for Shrewsbury during the League One play-off final at Wembley last May but returned to full training in recent weeks.

He could bolster a City U23 squad which continued an upturn in form with a 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Friday, with U23s boss David Wright telling the club’s website: “I’m really pleased; the performance levels from everyone were really good and as I’ve said before, that’s what I’m interested in.

“If they get their performance levels right, and the attitude that I expect from all the players on the pitch right, then the results will take care of themselves.”

MORE: Thompson returns as City U23s hit back twice to draw with Spurs side including £17m Dutch international

That wasn’t enough to keep the Canaries in the Premier League International Cup but victory over the Foxes would keep hopes alive of a place in the PL Cup knockout stages.

