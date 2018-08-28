Video

‘You speak about these games for the next 10 years’ – Magic Mo beaming at City special

Moritz Leitner celebrates his second goal for Norwich City - his small part in the Canaries' stunning Millwall victory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

It wasn’t easy for Moritz Leitner to find the words – but his face told how happy he was to help deliver a special Norwich City afternoon.

The Canaries hit four second-half goals for the second successive game as well as an incredible injury-time comeback, to see off Millwall at Carrow Road and earn their fifth Championship win on the bounce.

The game will be talked about for years to come, and leaves Daniel Farke’s Canaries top of the Championship over the forthcoming international break.

“I think we can’t believe that game because it was full of emotion – some bad feeling, some really good feeling, bad feeling again,” beamed Leitner.

“After one minute of being ahead we were back to a draw. The thing is we always believe in our way and how we play football, but I can’t explain it. We just tried and tried, and of course we had some mistakes.

“But I’m just really proud of how we reacted and how we stuck together, and I think today we wrote a little bit of history for Norwich City.

“These games are unbelievable. You can speak about these games for the next 10 years and I’m really happy and proud I was a small part of it and can really enjoy it now.”

Leitner’s first goal at Carrow Road for the club was the sweet strike that kicked off the Championship carnage, and ultimately led to Teemu Pukki’s 97th minute winner and a level of noise not heard inside Carrow Road since the heady days of the club’s rise from League One into the Premier League.

“The finish was really unbelievable. It gave us goosebumps,” added Leitner, whose first goal for the club earned a point at Ipswich at the start of September.

“The goal was a nice moment and feeling for me but I’ll always say it’s not important who is scoring and if we invest everything for the success of the team, I don’t care if Teemu is scoring, Onel (Hernandez) or even Tim Krul can score!

“It’s just for the team and the club – every player giving everything for the team and club.

“It was a good goal. I haven’t scored that much so I think it was one of the more beautiful ones, but I think the best thing is that we have three points.”

