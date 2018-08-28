Search

Advanced search

Video

‘You speak about these games for the next 10 years’ – Magic Mo beaming at City special

PUBLISHED: 14:06 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:06 11 November 2018

Moritz Leitner celebrates his second goal for Norwich City - his small part in the Canaries' stunning Millwall victory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner celebrates his second goal for Norwich City - his small part in the Canaries' stunning Millwall victory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

It wasn’t easy for Moritz Leitner to find the words – but his face told how happy he was to help deliver a special Norwich City afternoon.

The Canaries hit four second-half goals for the second successive game as well as an incredible injury-time comeback, to see off Millwall at Carrow Road and earn their fifth Championship win on the bounce.

The game will be talked about for years to come, and leaves Daniel Farke’s Canaries top of the Championship over the forthcoming international break.

“I think we can’t believe that game because it was full of emotion – some bad feeling, some really good feeling, bad feeling again,” beamed Leitner.

“After one minute of being ahead we were back to a draw. The thing is we always believe in our way and how we play football, but I can’t explain it. We just tried and tried, and of course we had some mistakes.

Moritz Leitner's second-half strike nestles in the Millwall net to give Norwich City a rather temporary lead at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMoritz Leitner's second-half strike nestles in the Millwall net to give Norwich City a rather temporary lead at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“But I’m just really proud of how we reacted and how we stuck together, and I think today we wrote a little bit of history for Norwich City.

“These games are unbelievable. You can speak about these games for the next 10 years and I’m really happy and proud I was a small part of it and can really enjoy it now.”

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 4-3 Millwall

Leitner’s first goal at Carrow Road for the club was the sweet strike that kicked off the Championship carnage, and ultimately led to Teemu Pukki’s 97th minute winner and a level of noise not heard inside Carrow Road since the heady days of the club’s rise from League One into the Premier League.

“The finish was really unbelievable. It gave us goosebumps,” added Leitner, whose first goal for the club earned a point at Ipswich at the start of September.

“The goal was a nice moment and feeling for me but I’ll always say it’s not important who is scoring and if we invest everything for the success of the team, I don’t care if Teemu is scoring, Onel (Hernandez) or even Tim Krul can score!

“It’s just for the team and the club – every player giving everything for the team and club.

“It was a good goal. I haven’t scored that much so I think it was one of the more beautiful ones, but I think the best thing is that we have three points.”

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video LIVE: How Norfolk and Waveney are remembering those who fell on centenary of Armistice Day

Norwich Remembrance Service at the War Memorial outside the City Hall, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

Video Norfolk to fall silent to mark centenary of Armistice Day

Those who fell in the First World War will be commemorated on the centenary of Armistice Day in Norfolk.

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Marked police van stolen from police station and abandoned nearly 20 miles away after ‘erratic’ joyride

Picture: Ian Burt.

Singer named by NME as one of UK’s hottest new country artists

Lucy Grubb, the 20-year-old singer/songwriter from Norwich. Picture: Hannah Smith

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

Michael Bailey
The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City produce a magic Millwall win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries produce something special to beat Millwall.

Opinion Opposition view: Harris is still the man for Millwall despite early worries

David Freezer
Lee Gregory, pictured after scoring against Norwich at The Den last season, is Millwall's main man Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s secret is out – Carrow Road is becoming a fortress

Robin sainty
Max Aarons lays on the third goal for Teemu Pukki at Hillsborough - after some fine work down the right flank Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Lakey: A Paul Lambert apology (not a real one), and a word of advice for Norwich City’s ITYS

Chris Lakey
Training ground reunion, from left, Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Bishop and Jim Henry Picture: ITFC

Most Read Sport

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki kept up his prolific form in front of goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘Never write my boys off’ roared Daniel Farke after Canaries’ breathless 4-3 comeback win against Millwall

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s epic 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/11/2018

Updated City confirm coaching appointment

Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists