Video

More tickets go on sale as Norwich City look to clinch promotion at Carrow Road

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher. Matthew Usher Photography

Extra tickets are to go on sale for potentially the biggest party in Norwich on Saturday night as the Canaries look to clinch promotion at Carrow Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Farke's team need just one point from their final two Championship games to secure Premier League football next season.

City face Blackburn at Carrow Road on Saturday and the club has announced more tickets have been made available for the 7.30pm game.

These tickets will go on general sale at 9am tomorrow (Wednesday, April 24) via ticket offices at Carrow Road and Chapelfield, the online ticket store or by calling 01603 721902.

Tickets are £33 for adults, £23 for those over 65, £18 for under 18s and £10 for under 12s.

The match is the hottest ticket in Norwich on Saturday and people on social media have been desperately looking for tickets.

One Canaries fan, Charles Gray, even offered a £50 finder's fee in his quest for a ticket.

He tweeted: “Sydney based Canary here and desperate for a single ticket to the Blackburn game. Willing to pay price of ticket plus £50 finder's fee to the finder or any charity of choice.”

He eventually managed to get a ticket.

Just under 3,000 fans travelled to Stoke on Easter Monday to see Norwich pick up a point in a 2-2 draw and a further 6,000 fans were at Carrow Road watching it on big screens.