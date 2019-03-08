Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

More tickets go on sale as Norwich City look to clinch promotion at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 14:58 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 23 April 2019

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Matthew Usher Photography

Extra tickets are to go on sale for potentially the biggest party in Norwich on Saturday night as the Canaries look to clinch promotion at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke's team need just one point from their final two Championship games to secure Premier League football next season.

City face Blackburn at Carrow Road on Saturday and the club has announced more tickets have been made available for the 7.30pm game.

These tickets will go on general sale at 9am tomorrow (Wednesday, April 24) via ticket offices at Carrow Road and Chapelfield, the online ticket store or by calling 01603 721902.

Tickets are £33 for adults, £23 for those over 65, £18 for under 18s and £10 for under 12s.

The match is the hottest ticket in Norwich on Saturday and people on social media have been desperately looking for tickets.

One Canaries fan, Charles Gray, even offered a £50 finder's fee in his quest for a ticket.

He tweeted: “Sydney based Canary here and desperate for a single ticket to the Blackburn game. Willing to pay price of ticket plus £50 finder's fee to the finder or any charity of choice.”

He eventually managed to get a ticket.

Just under 3,000 fans travelled to Stoke on Easter Monday to see Norwich pick up a point in a 2-2 draw and a further 6,000 fans were at Carrow Road watching it on big screens.

Most Read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Revealed: How Norwich’s NDR has increased or decreased traffic on other roads

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Two motorcyclists killed in crashes in Norfolk over Easter weekend

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

Motorcyclist in his 30s killed in crash

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash on the A1067 at Bawdeswell. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

4.5 acres of new warehouse space proposed for outskirts of Norwich

An aerial shot showing where (boxed in green) the 17 new units will be built in Norwich. Picture: Chancerygate

Man warned he is facing jail after stabbing victim in chest

Emergency services on the High Street in Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

More tickets go on sale as Norwich City look to clinch promotion at Carrow Road

Norwich City fans watch the beam back at Carrow Road of the Stoke City v Norwich City, game on Bank Holiday Easter Monday. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Customers paid millions of pounds for holiday lodges which were never built

The Dream Lodge Group was sold in February for £12m after bringing in administrators. Photo: Gregg Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists