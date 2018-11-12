Search

Advanced search

Video

‘I stopped my watch at 6:35, when six minutes went up on the board’ - Neil Harris rues late carnage

12 November, 2018 - 06:00
Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Millwall chief Neil Harris slammed his side’s charitable defending but also had a pop at the referee’s time keeping in a painful 4-3 defeat at Norwich City.

The Lions were on course for their first away league win of the season when they led 3-2 in stoppage time but collapsed in dramatic fashion at Carrow Road.

“If you were a neutral you would have loved it, if you were Daniel Farke you would be buzzing but for me, extremely disappointed with the lack of professionalism to see the game out,” he said.

“Everything we talked about, everything we asked, they delivered.

“But you can’t comprehend the defensive display I have seen; 3-2 up after 90 minutes, gone to a back five to help the defence as a unit and we have conceded two goals that, my daughter’s six-years-old and plays in the under-7s, if they conceded goals like that I would be disappointed.

“It’s a bit damming of my team, but I am the captain of the ship and take responsibility. But individuals have to hold their hands up and say that’s not acceptable.”

Teemu Pukki saw his spot kick saved - Norwich’s fourth this season - but Harris felt the original handball call against Murray Wallace was harsh.

“I don’t even know what the rule is, I have got to be honest. He slides in to block the shot and his arm is above his head, but it’s only about a foot off the floor when the ball hits him,” he said.

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

“Is it an unnatural position? I don’t know what an unnatural position is when you’re sliding in. What I was more disappointed about is that I stopped my watch at six minutes 35 seconds when six minutes went up on the board.

“The referee said it’s because it was for Ben Amos time wasting.”

City’s dramatic 97th minute winner came from a Millwall corner but Harris refused to criticise his players for playing out time.

“No, because we are the best team in the league at corners and it was an opportunity to win the game,” he said.

“The second goal is a really good strike, a bending strike off the post and in the far corner, but the other three goals were avoidable.

“It’s a disappointed changing room. Don’t be disappointed, don’t make the mistakes. It’s their responsibility.”

Latest from the EDP

Exclusive Sir Ian McKellen offering free tickets to 80-year-olds in bonus Norwich show

Ian McKellen is coming to 80 stages across the UK to celebrate his 80th birthday in 2019 Credit: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Video ‘I stopped my watch at 6:35, when six minutes went up on the board’ - Neil Harris rues late carnage

Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Amazing’ charity football match for ‘Huggy’ celebrates community’s fundraising efforts

Charity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWES

Poll Taxpayers could be left with £100,000 bill to repair church-owned wall

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church wall has collapsed

Video LIVE: How Norfolk and Waveney are remembering those who fell on centenary of Armistice Day

Pages of the Sea at Brancaster showing sculpture of Driver Stephen Hewitt. Photo: Iain Fraser-Barker

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

Michael Bailey
The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City produce a magic Millwall win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries produce something special to beat Millwall.

Opinion Opposition view: Harris is still the man for Millwall despite early worries

David Freezer
Lee Gregory, pictured after scoring against Norwich at The Den last season, is Millwall's main man Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s secret is out – Carrow Road is becoming a fortress

Robin sainty
Max Aarons lays on the third goal for Teemu Pukki at Hillsborough - after some fine work down the right flank Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Lakey: A Paul Lambert apology (not a real one), and a word of advice for Norwich City’s ITYS

Chris Lakey
Training ground reunion, from left, Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Bishop and Jim Henry Picture: ITFC

Most Read Sport

Video ‘I’ll take it, that’s all I need to say’ – City midfielder offers to end penalty curse

Moritz Leitner celebrates his first goal at Carrow Road with Teemu Pukki (22), who is going to find added competition for Norwich City's next penalty. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Paddy Davitt verdict: Dancing feet and attacking verve push City to greater heights

Norwich City players celebrate a famous win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated City confirm coaching appointment

Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘Just imagine if we scored goals in the first half too’ – Fans react to Norwich City’s late, late Lions show

The faces say it all as Norwich City fans celebrate victory over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki kept up his prolific form in front of goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists