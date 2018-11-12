Video

‘I stopped my watch at 6:35, when six minutes went up on the board’ - Neil Harris rues late carnage

Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Millwall chief Neil Harris slammed his side’s charitable defending but also had a pop at the referee’s time keeping in a painful 4-3 defeat at Norwich City.

The Lions were on course for their first away league win of the season when they led 3-2 in stoppage time but collapsed in dramatic fashion at Carrow Road.

“If you were a neutral you would have loved it, if you were Daniel Farke you would be buzzing but for me, extremely disappointed with the lack of professionalism to see the game out,” he said.

“Everything we talked about, everything we asked, they delivered.

“But you can’t comprehend the defensive display I have seen; 3-2 up after 90 minutes, gone to a back five to help the defence as a unit and we have conceded two goals that, my daughter’s six-years-old and plays in the under-7s, if they conceded goals like that I would be disappointed.

“It’s a bit damming of my team, but I am the captain of the ship and take responsibility. But individuals have to hold their hands up and say that’s not acceptable.”

Teemu Pukki saw his spot kick saved - Norwich’s fourth this season - but Harris felt the original handball call against Murray Wallace was harsh.

“I don’t even know what the rule is, I have got to be honest. He slides in to block the shot and his arm is above his head, but it’s only about a foot off the floor when the ball hits him,” he said.

“Is it an unnatural position? I don’t know what an unnatural position is when you’re sliding in. What I was more disappointed about is that I stopped my watch at six minutes 35 seconds when six minutes went up on the board.

“The referee said it’s because it was for Ben Amos time wasting.”

City’s dramatic 97th minute winner came from a Millwall corner but Harris refused to criticise his players for playing out time.

“No, because we are the best team in the league at corners and it was an opportunity to win the game,” he said.

“The second goal is a really good strike, a bending strike off the post and in the far corner, but the other three goals were avoidable.

“It’s a disappointed changing room. Don’t be disappointed, don’t make the mistakes. It’s their responsibility.”