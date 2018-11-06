Search

Advanced search

‘He is a fantastic player at this level’ – Millwall boss surprised to see Marshall on the fringes at Norwich

06 November, 2018 - 10:35
Ben Marshall was on the bench during City's 4-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ben Marshall was on the bench during City's 4-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Millwall boss Neil Harris is surprised that Ben Marshall has not been able to force his way into Norwich City’s team.

The 27-year-old scored three goals and created another five during 16 games on loan with the Lions from Wolves during the second half of last season, primarily on the left wing.

However the Canaries beat Millwall – their opponents at Carrow Road on Saturday – to the former Blackburn midfielder’s signing in a reported £1.5million deal this summer.

“He’s a top, top player,” Harris told the South London Press & Mercury. “He is a fantastic player at this level and it’s no secret we chased hard to get him over the summer.

“Ben’s had a niggle and then an illness. He has found himself out of the team and the team has had great results.

“I’m sure he is champing at the bit to get some action at the weekend. The team has been doing so well it is hard to break back in.

“We know his capabilities in various positions. We’ll be fully aware of that if gets the opportunity to get on the pitch against us.”

MORE: Harris wants change of mentality from Millwall against Canaries

Marshall started the first four games of this season at right-back but fell out of contention after a disappointing midfield performance during a 2-0 home win over Preston.

The emergence of youngster Max Aarons as first choice right-back and missing almost two weeks due to illness set the summer signing back and he played in two under-23 fixtures to get back up to speed.

He has featured on the bench during City’s last two matches but has not played since a late cameo during the 3-1 win at Cardiff in the Carabao Cup in late August.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Jack Reeve: Life is good as a Norwich City fan must let’s just maintain a little caution

Jack Reeve
The penalty at Sheffield Wednesday aside, Mario Vrancic has excelled in recent weeks. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

Michael Bailey
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Bailey
It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

Opinion Robin Sainty: Klose and Zimmermann the perfect pair ahead of cheerleader Tim

Robin Sainty
Force field - keeper Tim Krul and centre-back Timm Klose are in imperious form for City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

‘He is a fantastic player at this level’ – Millwall boss surprised to see Marshall on the fringes at Norwich

Ben Marshall was on the bench during City's 4-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Small but perfectly formed. Norwich City full back is a class act

Max Aarons looks at home in Norwich City's first team Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Canaries star is the leader of the passing pack in the Championship

Moritz Leitner has been a key part of Norwich City's success so far this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘He will feel a million dollars’ - Norwich City ace tipped for big things

Norwich City youngster Mason Bloomfield got off the mark for loan club Hamilton Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS

Norwich City transfer rumours: Lincoln winger being tracked by Canaries

Harry Andeerson celebrates scoring an early opener for Lincoln during a 6-2 victory at Port Vale in League Two last month Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists