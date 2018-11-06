‘He is a fantastic player at this level’ – Millwall boss surprised to see Marshall on the fringes at Norwich

Ben Marshall was on the bench during City's 4-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Millwall boss Neil Harris is surprised that Ben Marshall has not been able to force his way into Norwich City’s team.

The 27-year-old scored three goals and created another five during 16 games on loan with the Lions from Wolves during the second half of last season, primarily on the left wing.

However the Canaries beat Millwall – their opponents at Carrow Road on Saturday – to the former Blackburn midfielder’s signing in a reported £1.5million deal this summer.

“He’s a top, top player,” Harris told the South London Press & Mercury. “He is a fantastic player at this level and it’s no secret we chased hard to get him over the summer.

“Ben’s had a niggle and then an illness. He has found himself out of the team and the team has had great results.

“I’m sure he is champing at the bit to get some action at the weekend. The team has been doing so well it is hard to break back in.

“We know his capabilities in various positions. We’ll be fully aware of that if gets the opportunity to get on the pitch against us.”

Marshall started the first four games of this season at right-back but fell out of contention after a disappointing midfield performance during a 2-0 home win over Preston.

The emergence of youngster Max Aarons as first choice right-back and missing almost two weeks due to illness set the summer signing back and he played in two under-23 fixtures to get back up to speed.

He has featured on the bench during City’s last two matches but has not played since a late cameo during the 3-1 win at Cardiff in the Carabao Cup in late August.