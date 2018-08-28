Search

Millwall boss Harris heaps pressure on ‘big spenders’ Norwich City

PUBLISHED: 08:32 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:46 09 November 2018

Millwall boss Neil Harris admits the Lions are underdogs at Carrow Road. Photo: PA

Millwall boss Neil Harris admits the Lions are underdogs at Carrow Road. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Neil Harris insists the Canaries’ Championship promotion tilt is to be expected - after splurging on their squad in recent years.

Harris did acknowledge the big money sales of Josh Murphy and James Maddison last summer, but believes Daniel Farke still has enough high end talent to be pushing for the top six ahead of the sides’ Carrow Road clash this weekend.

“They are a big football club and have spent a lot of time in the top divisions. Yes of course there’s an expectation on them, like a lot of clubs in this division, to be a top-six side,” said Harris at his pre-match press conference.

“They probably see themselves roughly where they should be, in the top six. They sold some players in the summer to make a lot of money, but they’ve spent a lot of money in the last few years to build their squad. It’s coming to fruition now, for the first real time.

“But we don’t worry about that. We haven’t worried about that for the last 15 months. We prepare diligently as ever for the opponent and the quality they’ve got.

“For me this weekend, yes it’s about stopping them, but it’s about us being better.”

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

Ben Marshall starred during a loan spell at the New Den last season but has struggled to nail down a starting spot with the Canaries since snubbing the chance to return to Millwall from Wolves in the summer.

“He’s a top player at this level and it shows how well Norwich have been doing that he can’t get into the team,” said Harris. “A player they’ve spent good money on can’t get a game.

“It shows what we’re up against. Ben had a great spell with us and we’re fully aware of his capabilities and his class.”

