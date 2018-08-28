Former City coach named part of new Manchester United management team

Mike Phelan has been named the new first team coach at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Former Norwich City first team coach Mike Phelan has been named part of new Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom team at Old Trafford.

Phelan will be the Norwegian’s first team coach until the end of the season, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Solskjaer answered United’s SOS call yesterday after they sacked Jose Mourinho on Tuesday in the hope the former striker, who scored 126 goals in 366 appearances, can steady the ship.

Solskjaer, who had an unsuccessful stint as Cardiff City boss, will be relying on the experience of Phelan, who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant between 2008 and 2013.

Phelan went on to become Neil Adams’ first team coach at Carrow Road in November 2016 but left two months later when he was overlooked for the manager’s job in favour of Alex Neil after it had been vacated by Adams.

Phelan was also assistant to Gary Megson at City during the 1995-96 season.