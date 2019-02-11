‘I think we are the best team in this league’ – Midfielder is sure Leeds are better than Norwich

Kalvin Phillips, right, scored a late equaliser for Leeds at Boro on Saturday Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire PA Wire

Kalvin Phillips believes Leeds are the best team in the Championship, despite the Yorkshire side losing top spot to Norwich City recently.

The Canaries won 3-1 at Elland Road to move above their promotion rivals at the start of this month but Leeds reclaimed top spot temporarily on Saturday when they snatched a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough with a late equaliser, only for Norwich to move two points clear when they beat Ipswich 3-0 on Sunday.

It was midfielder Phillips, who was left out against Norwich, who scored in the 10th minute of added time – after a lengthy treatment for medical treatment for his team-mate Jack Clarke, who had come off at half-time feeling unwell.

“You want to prove a lot of people wrong,” Phillips said after the draw at Boro. “There’s a lot of stuff said and obviously people don’t like us but it kind of motivates us to basically make a point to people and say we’re the best team in the league.

“You want to be top and be the best team in the league and with the way we’ve been playing, I think we are the best team in this league. We’ve just had a few bad results recently.

“I think this result is a big confidence boost and hopefully we can go on another run now.”

Phillips’ late goal prevented a fifth defeat in seven league games for Marcelo Bielsa’s team, leaving the Whites three points clear of third-placed Sheffield United.

“I don’t think we’ve looked this well in a season for a long time,” he continued. “You can tell by the way the fans are and the way the city is now that everyone’s buzzing about us.

“Hopefully we can keep fighting, keep getting points and be there at the end of the season.”

That equaliser came after paramedics had attended to 18-year-old Clarke but he was later released from hospital after checks.

“I was a bit confused, to be honest,” Phillps added, speaking to the Yorkshire Post. “There was so much extra time and it was a bit like ‘when is the whistle going to actually go?’

“But the ball fell to me and I got the goal and it’s a huge point.”