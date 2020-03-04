Search

Advanced search

Ex-Canary Michael Nelson moves into manager as Lee Clark moves on

PUBLISHED: 14:16 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 04 March 2020

Michael Nelson has taken charge at Blyth Spartans Picture: Alex Broadway/Focus Images

Michael Nelson has taken charge at Blyth Spartans Picture: Alex Broadway/Focus Images

Focus Images 2010

Former Norwich City defender Michael Nelson has taken on his first job in management - after the demise of a pair of ex-Canaries coaches.

Nelson has been handed the reins at National League North strugglers Blyth Spartans following the departure of manager Lee Clark and his assistant Paul Stephenson.

Clark took over at the beginning of the season and was forced to build a squad from scratch, but has been unable to turn around the club's fortunes and Spartans are currently second from bottom of the table.

They play in the same league as King's Lynn Town, who beat them 3-0 at home and away this season.

In a statement on their website, Blyth said: "It is with regret that Blyth Spartans announce that manager Lee Clark and assistant Paul Stephenson have left the club by mutual consent.

"We would like to thank Lee and Paul for all their efforts and professionalism during their time at the club.

"Michael Nelson will take charge of team affairs for the remainder of this season."

Nelson played for City between the summer of 2009 and January 2011, making 45 appearances.

Clark was assistant to Glenn Roeder at Carrow Road from November 2007 to December 2008, when he joined Huddersfield Town as manager.

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

The 49 Norfolk schools rated ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted

Almost 50 Norfolk schools are currently rated 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images

New principal for ‘outstanding’ school

The new principal at Hethersett Academy, Jane Diver. Picture: Inspiration Trust

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Owner of bust holiday park is still trying to sell £2m mansion - despite court ban

The Moirs' mansion in Essex is being marketed for sale despite a court order freezing their assets after the collapse of their holiday park firm Dream Lodge. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Fears for Chapelfield as owners look at ‘alternative options’ for business

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has said it is looking at alternative plans for its business. Pic: Archant

Shop to offer free taxis home for customers who spend £30 or more

Tiny's Taxis owner, Mark Griffin (right), and The Original Factory Shop Manager, Nick Deere (left) outside the store in Fakenham at the launch of their new joint incentive for free taxis for customers. Picture: Archant
Drive 24