Ex-Canary Michael Nelson moves into manager as Lee Clark moves on

Michael Nelson has taken charge at Blyth Spartans Picture: Alex Broadway/Focus Images Focus Images 2010

Former Norwich City defender Michael Nelson has taken on his first job in management - after the demise of a pair of ex-Canaries coaches.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nelson has been handed the reins at National League North strugglers Blyth Spartans following the departure of manager Lee Clark and his assistant Paul Stephenson.

Clark took over at the beginning of the season and was forced to build a squad from scratch, but has been unable to turn around the club's fortunes and Spartans are currently second from bottom of the table.

They play in the same league as King's Lynn Town, who beat them 3-0 at home and away this season.

In a statement on their website, Blyth said: "It is with regret that Blyth Spartans announce that manager Lee Clark and assistant Paul Stephenson have left the club by mutual consent.

"We would like to thank Lee and Paul for all their efforts and professionalism during their time at the club.

"Michael Nelson will take charge of team affairs for the remainder of this season."

Nelson played for City between the summer of 2009 and January 2011, making 45 appearances.

Clark was assistant to Glenn Roeder at Carrow Road from November 2007 to December 2008, when he joined Huddersfield Town as manager.