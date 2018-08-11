News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as City gift the Baggies

person

Michael Bailey

Published: 7:21 PM August 11, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road, following the

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road, following the Canaries' 4-3 defeat to West Bromwich Albion. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries gift West Bromwich Albion their first win of the 2018-19 EFL Championship season.

The Canaries twice turned an excellent first half performance and 1-0 lead into a 4-3 defeat to a side relegated from the Premier League last term – primarily the fault of Jordan Rhodes' botched penalty before half-time and Tim Krul's goalkeeping howler shortly after.

It meant Teemu Pukki's first goal for the club and Grant Hanley's first being named captain were rendered mere consolations.

Daniel Farke's side have one point from their opening two games of the campaign, following their comeback draw at Birmingham last time out.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 3-4 West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road

City make a swift return to Carrow Road, with their Carabao Cup first round tie at home to Stevenage on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

You may also want to watch:

Daniel Farke's squad then face Sheffield United next Saturday (3pm), for a reunion with Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  2. 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  3. 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
  4. 7 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  5. 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  6. 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  7. 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus