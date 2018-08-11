ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as City gift the Baggies

Video

Published: 7:21 PM August 11, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road, following the Canaries' 4-3 defeat to West Bromwich Albion. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries gift West Bromwich Albion their first win of the 2018-19 EFL Championship season.

The Canaries twice turned an excellent first half performance and 1-0 lead into a 4-3 defeat to a side relegated from the Premier League last term – primarily the fault of Jordan Rhodes' botched penalty before half-time and Tim Krul's goalkeeping howler shortly after.

It meant Teemu Pukki's first goal for the club and Grant Hanley's first being named captain were rendered mere consolations.

Daniel Farke's side have one point from their opening two games of the campaign, following their comeback draw at Birmingham last time out.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 3-4 West Bromwich Albion at Carrow Road

City make a swift return to Carrow Road, with their Carabao Cup first round tie at home to Stevenage on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

Daniel Farke's squad then face Sheffield United next Saturday (3pm), for a reunion with Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.

