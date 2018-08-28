Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City produce a magic Millwall win

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries produce something special to beat Millwall. Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries produce something very special indeed to beat Millwall at Carrow Road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Injury-time goals from Jordan Rhodes (90+2) and Teemu Pukki (90+7) was the final twist in a rollercoaster Championship contest from which Daniel Farke’s Canaries somehow claimed victory.

But that was only the final chapter of a cracking clash that City strangled and gifted in equal measure until those final throes.

Millwall remain winless on the road this season, while City will spend the November international break top of the Championship pile and with an impossible task to remain under the promotion radar.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 4-3 Millwall

It’s the third international break of the campaign following Saturday, with the Canaries heading to Tampa Bay for a week-long warm weather training camp.

On their return City head to Swansea (Saturday, November 24) and Hull (Tuesday, November 27) in quick succession, before a visit from Paul Warne’s Rotherham to Carrow Road welcomes in December.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey