ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City produce a magic Millwall win

PUBLISHED: 19:58 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:58 10 November 2018

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries produce something special to beat Millwall.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries produce something very special indeed to beat Millwall at Carrow Road.

Injury-time goals from Jordan Rhodes (90+2) and Teemu Pukki (90+7) was the final twist in a rollercoaster Championship contest from which Daniel Farke’s Canaries somehow claimed victory.

But that was only the final chapter of a cracking clash that City strangled and gifted in equal measure until those final throes.

Millwall remain winless on the road this season, while City will spend the November international break top of the Championship pile and with an impossible task to remain under the promotion radar.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 4-3 Millwall

It’s the third international break of the campaign following Saturday, with the Canaries heading to Tampa Bay for a week-long warm weather training camp.

On their return City head to Swansea (Saturday, November 24) and Hull (Tuesday, November 27) in quick succession, before a visit from Paul Warne’s Rotherham to Carrow Road welcomes in December.

‘Smell is under-rated’: Libraries get whiff of the importance of aroma

Suffolk Libraries chief executive Bruce Leeke. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Video ‘Never write my boys off’ roared Daniel Farke after Canaries’ breathless 4-3 comeback win against Millwall

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s epic 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/11/2018

Video UK Unity and Norwich Against Fascists protests face off in city centre

Two protests at City Hall, Norwich. One anti mass immigration the other pro immigration. Photo: Archant

King’s Lynn Town 2 St Ives Town 0: Normal service resumes as Culverhouse returns to The Walks

Kings Lynn Town's Chris Henderson celebrates after making it 2-0 Picture: Matthew Usher.

Michael Bailey
Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s secret is out – Carrow Road is becoming a fortress

Robin sainty
Max Aarons lays on the third goal for Teemu Pukki at Hillsborough - after some fine work down the right flank Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Opposition view: Harris is still the man for Millwall despite early worries

David Freezer
Lee Gregory, pictured after scoring against Norwich at The Den last season, is Millwall's main man Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Lakey: A Paul Lambert apology (not a real one), and a word of advice for Norwich City’s ITYS

Chris Lakey
Training ground reunion, from left, Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Bishop and Jim Henry Picture: ITFC

David Freezer: Winter is coming but there’s little for City to fear – with a little help from some Florida sunshine

David Freezer
Norwich City's ead of performance Chris Domogalla leads pre-season training in Germany earlier this year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

