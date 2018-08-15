ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as City make Boro Carabao Cup progress

Video

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries progress into the second round of the Carabao Cup with victory over League Two Stevenage at Carrow Road.

The Canaries came away with a 3-1 victory – although that only tells some of the tale, as goals from Marco Stiepermann, Christoph Zimmermann and Teemu Pukki proved enough to render James Ball's superb free-kick a mere footnote.

And that was on a night when plenty of other Championship sides found the going particularly hard.

The victory was City's first of the season, after a raw and a defeat in their opening two Championship fixtures.

City are back on the they face Sheffield United on Saturday (3pm) and an awkward reunion with Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.

Daniel Farke's side are then back at Carrow Road next Wednesday (7.45pm) as Alex Neil returns with Preston.

