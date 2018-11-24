Search

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City make it a super six in Swansea

24 November, 2018 - 18:54
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey gives his video verdict from the Liberty Stadium, as the Canaries beat Swansea City.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries made it six on the bounce in Swansea.

Goals from Emi Buendia, Marco Stiepermann and Teemu Pukki added to Mike van der Hoorn’s opening own goal, led Daniel Farke’s Canaries to a superb win on the road – despite a rocky time either side of the interval, including Dan James’ consolation strike.

The win was City’s 10th in 12 matches and sixth in succession, keeping them clear at the top of the Championship.

And while Swansea may not be out of the running for a promotion push despite this result, the victory will do nothing to stop Norwich fans dreaming of what their side could achieve this season.

MORE: How it unfolded – Swansea 1-4 Norwich City

It’s a swift trip to follow as City head for Hull on Tuesday night (7.45pm) before welcoming City fan Paul Warne and his Rotherham United side to Carrow Road four days later.

