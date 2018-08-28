Search

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City stun Nottingham Forest with dramatic draw

PUBLISHED: 19:59 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:59 26 December 2018

Michael Bailey gathers some thoughts - just about - as Norwich City pull off another stunning comeback to earn a draw off Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries take their late comebacks to a new level against Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

Matty Cash’s double had helped Aitor Karanka’s Forest to a 3-0 goal lead come 77 minutes of enthralling and controversial football.

Bur Mario Vrancic’s deflected shot and an injury-time brace from substitute Onel Hernandez made it 12 games unbeaten for Daniel Farke’s Canaries, from an almost forlorn position.

However, the injuries are mounting as City continue to occupy the Championship two top.

MORE: Norwich City 3-3 Nottingham Forest – How it unfolded

Following the Canaries’ opening festive fixture, another promotion contender follows suit on Saturday with Frank Lampard’s Derby at Carrow Road the visitors (3pm).

That game sends off 2018, before the new year is welcomed in on Tuesday, January 1 with a trip to west London to face faltering Brentford (3pm).

