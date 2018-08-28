Search

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are held by Hull hustlers

PUBLISHED: 23:11 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 23:11 27 November 2018

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Hull, as Norwich City are held to a goalless Championship draw.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Hull, as Norwich City are held to a goalless Championship draw.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries are held to a goalless draw by struggling Hull.

Making his return in place of the injured Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull missed City’s best chance in the second half – heading wide Max Aarons’ cross.

The German midfielder also had the best sight of goal in the first, when David Marshall squirmed Trybull’s shot just wide of the far post.

City remain unbeaten on the road in the Championship since August and top of the division, while Hull will consider their point useful in their battle to avoid relegation – as well as hard earned.

MORE: How it unfolded – Hull 0-0 Norwich City

City will welcome boyhood Canaries fan Paul Warne and his Rotherham United side to Carrow Road on Saturday (3pm) before Bolton make the same trip the following weekend – the Canaries’ third successive opponent in the current bottom six.

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey's video verdict as Norwich City are held by Hull hustlers

Michael Bailey
PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Hull, as Norwich City are held to a goalless Championship draw.

Opinion ‘Lacked creativity. Let’s move on. Still top of the league’ – City fans stay positive after drab draw at Hull

David Freezer
Tom Trybull evades a tackle from Markus Henriksen on a frustrating night for the leaders on Humberside Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Opinion Jon Punt: The evolution of Alex Tettey and how City are reaping the rewards

Jon Punt
Alex Tettey has been at the centre of Norwich City's surge to the top of the Championship. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #341 talks high-flying Norwich City, Swansea and Hull prospects

Michael Bailey
Michael Bailey, David Freezer and Ian Clarke convene for edition 341 of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, following a superb victory at Swansea.

Opinion Michael Bailey: Yellow peril, Swans patience, promotion curves, Marco’s rage – Six things learned from Norwich’s Swansea win

michael bailey
It was a clash of Norwich City's past and present at the Liberty Stadium, as Emi Buendia breaks free from former Canaries midfielder Leroy Fer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Video Hull City 0 Norwich City 0: Canaries held on Humberside but stay top

Tom Trybull is denied by David Marshall in the first half Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion ‘Lacked creativity. Let’s move on. Still top of the league’ – City fans stay positive after drab draw at Hull

Tom Trybull evades a tackle from Markus Henriksen on a frustrating night for the leaders on Humberside Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey's video verdict as Norwich City are held by Hull hustlers

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Hull, as Norwich City are held to a goalless Championship draw.

Norwich City transfer rumours: City youngsters set for Holland loan move

Adam Phillips looks set for Dordrect. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
