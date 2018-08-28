Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are held by Hull hustlers

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey dishes out his verdict from Hull, as Norwich City are held to a goalless Championship draw. Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries are held to a goalless draw by struggling Hull.

Making his return in place of the injured Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull missed City’s best chance in the second half – heading wide Max Aarons’ cross.

The German midfielder also had the best sight of goal in the first, when David Marshall squirmed Trybull’s shot just wide of the far post.

City remain unbeaten on the road in the Championship since August and top of the division, while Hull will consider their point useful in their battle to avoid relegation – as well as hard earned.

City will welcome boyhood Canaries fan Paul Warne and his Rotherham United side to Carrow Road on Saturday (3pm) before Bolton make the same trip the following weekend – the Canaries’ third successive opponent in the current bottom six.

