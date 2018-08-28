Search

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City deliver another dramatic win

PUBLISHED: 19:24 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:24 08 December 2018

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict as the Championship leaders somehow bag another three points, this time off Bolton.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict as the Championship leaders somehow bag another three points, this time off Bolton.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries pull another injury-time rabbit out of the hat – this time against Bolton.

It should have been far more straight forward for the Championship leaders as goals from Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann either side of half-time put City into a comfortable lead.

But within four minutes Sammy Ameobi had driven Bolton back into contention before Mark Beevers’ equaliser as the clocked reached 88.

That still left time for Ameobi to receive his second booking of the afternoon, and for Teemu Pukki to pup up with the winner with minutes into added time.

It left City with their 12 win in 15 league games and a six-point gap to third place, now occupied by Derby.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 3-2 Bolton Wanderers

Saturday trips to Bristol City (5.30pm) and Blackburn (3pm) now follow for Farke’s side, before the Championship Christmas schedule arrives with a Boxing Day visit from promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest (3pm).

