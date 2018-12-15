Search

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City grind out Robins draw

15 December, 2018 - 21:08
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey dishes out his views on the Canaries' 2-2 draw at Bristol City from Ashton Gate.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries dig in for a point at Bristol City.

Marco Stiepermann had given Daniel Farke’s Championship leaders the initiative six minutes before half-time at Ashton Gate with a gorgeous goal – only for Famara Diedhiou to equalise on the stroke of the interval after some sloppy defending.

Callum O’Dowda then buried a terrific effort and well-worked move early in the second half, before the resolute Canaries – and Farke’s tactical changes – levelled matters as substitute Onel Hernandez swung in a cross from the right within two minutes of coming on, and Max Aarons headed home from close range in front of the 1,400 traveling supporters.

The draw was not enough to keep City top of the Championship as they slipped a point behind Leeds, but Norwich remain clear of third.

MORE: How it unfolded – Bristol City 2-2 Norwich City

Another away trip next Saturday awaits, with Blackburn (3pm) the hosts – before Farke’s side focuses on its Championship Christmas schedule.

A Boxing Day visit from promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest (3pm) precedes the arrival of Frank Lampard’s Derby to Carrow Road three days later (3pm).

Live

