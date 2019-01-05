Search

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City exit FA Cup at Portsmouth’s hands

05 January, 2019 - 22:45
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reflects on the Canaries' latest third-round FA Cup exit - this time at the hands of League One leaders Portsmouth at Carrow Road.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries’ FA Cup involvement ends at the first hurdle once again – this time to League One leaders Portsmouth.

Andre Green’s injury-time winner settled the tie and ensured neither promotion-chaser needed to factor in a third-round replay.

However, it was Grant Hanley’s 15th minute dismissal for ploughing through Pompey winger Ronan Curtis as the last covering defender that had the biggest impact on the tie.

From there, a much-changed Norwich tried to force the issue – but in the end it all came unstuck in the final moments.

MORE: Norwich City 0-1 Portsmouth – How their FA Cup third round tie unfolded The Canaries return to Championship action next weekend with a trip to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (3pm).

City then host surprising high-fliers Birmingham City, who City drew with 2-2 at St Andrew’s on the opening day of the season.

