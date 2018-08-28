Search

Advanced search

Michael Bailey: It’s the moment to prove Norwich City’s monumental progress

PUBLISHED: 21:13 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:13 06 December 2018

The faces say it all as Moritz Leitner misses Norwich City's golden chance against Bolton at Carrow Road last season - and a lot has happened since then. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The faces say it all as Moritz Leitner misses Norwich City's golden chance against Bolton at Carrow Road last season - and a lot has happened since then. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

In his weekly column, Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey recalls one of his key memories last season and its place come this weekend.

It was for me, one of the images from last season – seared into the mind the moment it happened.

Moritz Leitner, hailed as a player of such talent that Norwich City were lucky to have him. Through on goal towards the end of the first half against Bolton. The wait spread through Carrow Road. All that needed to happen was the net bulge.

Instead, the ball whistled beyond Ben Alnwick’s far post, the Canaries’ home crowd gasped in amazement and most striking of all was the reaction of his team-mates.

Onel Hernandez looked positively livid. Harrison Reed turned back towards the dugouts flailing his arms. As for the rest, disbelief was enough on its own. For all the good intentions, Leitner’s talent wasn’t enough to beat Wanderers that February day. For all Norwich’s excellent first-half efforts, the second was pure frustration.

No rallying cries from the home crowd or the utopia of unconditional support; more a resignation at another two points dropped – at best – and the feeling City’s grand plan was never going to become anything more substantial.

Such moments from the 2017-18 campaign could not be put in more stark contrast, as the current season ticks along at a rate of knots matched only by City’s accumulation of points.

While Leitner seems likely to miss this weekend through injury, his talent could not be held in higher esteem. We all falter at times – since which, Mo has more than proved the real deal. It’s just a shame he won’t get his own shot at righting a wrong.

Still, at least he has a wedding to celebrate – so here’s to you, Mr and Mrs Leitner.

Ed Balls applauds Norwich City off the pitch against Rotherham - just hours before it was confirmed he will be standing down as chairman at Carrow Road on Boxing Day. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesEd Balls applauds Norwich City off the pitch against Rotherham - just hours before it was confirmed he will be standing down as chairman at Carrow Road on Boxing Day. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

We have all said and written so much about City’s progress on the pitch. Their improved dynamism, goal threat and ruthlessness.

But at Carrow Road, it is what has happened in the stands that has caught my imagination.

It had become a routine discussion at the end of each Pink Un Show that preceded a Norwich visit from some struggling side or other: City would have to deal with the crowd, be it an early concession or lack of an early breakthrough.

Frustration and expectation were their enemy, as much as the team up the other end.

Right now, however, that simply doesn’t exist. In Rotherham and Millwall, City were facing games they were expected and expecting to win.

The expectation has returned – and then some – since the floundering of last season. Neither game was an easy ride either. Far from it.

And yet, there was indeed that incredible mix evident in the stands of unconditional support and will to drive their team on through thick or thin. The only targets for ire were the opposition or officials.

It’s hard to put a finger on how and why, but Carrow Road’s unique take on current life is something special and a huge weapon in City’s arsenal this season.

And if you’ve got a yellow and/or green scarf at home and you’re going to the Bolton game, take it with you. So much of what is happening around the club at the moment involves such pride in what it is and how much it means.

That includes pride in the colours, and making the point by 26,000 fans holding them high when the teams run out just before 3pm.

It’s been quite the time of it for Bolton too, since that goalless draw at Carrow Road back in February.

This season started with the look of a corner having being turned, all of course with the arrivals of Yanic Wildschut and Remi Matthews on loan. But the tale has been rather more difficult – and expected – on the pitch since then, with the picture off the pitch even worse.

Wages being paid late to the players and a need to assure the squad that, come yesterday they would receive what was owed (and the suggestion still they still haven’t) doesn’t seem likely to produce a galvanised group.

And with Bolton already harbouring the longest winless run in the Championship heading into the weekend, it seems unlikely they will be able to compete with City’s feel-good ahead of kick-off.

In past seasons, that would probably have had everyone worried – but the Canaries have already done a lot to make you think that this might not be your average Norwich City season.

It passed quite quietly off the back of another excellent Championship comeback – which maybe is understandable for a job that was supposed to be temporary.

But fair play to Ed Balls, who lived the dream and played his part in kicking off Norwich City’s new era – plus all that it is delivering.

Balls will no doubt have plenty to keep him busy following his Boxing Day departure, while City can spend a year working out who will get to chair the 2019 AGM.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video It’s a yes! Anglia Square £271m revamp agreed after fierce six-hour debate

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Norfolk police officer resigns over inappropriate use of Twitter

Former PC Rod Morrison resigned over inappropriate use of his work twitter account. Photo:Twitter

Video Ed Sheeran makes surprise visit to music students in Norwich

Ed Sheeran doing a Q&A at Epic Studios for Access Creative College students from around the country. Photo: Geena Sharma-Singh

Safety fears over corner where four cars have crashed this year

Scene of a recent accident at the St John corner on Lion Road near Palgrave. Picture: Jonny Ling

Judge jails gang responsible for more than 200 burglaries across East Anglia to more than 70 years in prison

The nine men who have been found guilty of conspiracy to burgle. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Michael Bailey: It’s the moment to prove Norwich City’s monumental progress

Michael Bailey
The faces say it all as Moritz Leitner misses Norwich City's golden chance against Bolton at Carrow Road last season - and a lot has happened since then. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Watching brief is part of the game now for Canaries fans

Melissa Rudd
Todd Cantwell has helped Carrow Road rock to the Canaries beat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Time for Norwich City to trot on – The PinkUn Show #159 with O’Hagan, Lawn and Lawn’s dad!

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of The PinkUn Show sees TV commentator Dano O'Hagan and Along Come Norwich's Andy Lawn join Michael Bailey to discuss all the big Norwich City talking points.

Tough times at Bolton for City loan duo as Carrow Road watching brief awaits

David Freezer
Yanic Wildschut is on loan at Bolton from Norwich City Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Transfer poker will test Norwich City’s resolve

paddy davitt
Alex Pritchard made it clear he wanted out at Norwich City in the last January transfer window Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video Norwich City will not be bullied in Championship promotion scrap

Paul Warne was impressed with Norwich City's fighting spirit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tough times at Bolton for City loan duo as Carrow Road watching brief awaits

Yanic Wildschut is on loan at Bolton from Norwich City Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

City duo included on shortlists for monthly Championship awards again

Canaries head coach Daniel Farke, left, and striker Teemu Pukki have been nomated for the Championship's November awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘We are all part of the team’ – Mario hails Farke for keeping his Norwich City group together

Daniel Farke gives instructions to Mario Vrancic ahead of his introduction from the Norwich City bench at Swansea - a common occurrence for the midfielder this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries stars visit youngest fans in hospital and school

Norwich City players visited children at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and gave them Christmas gifts. Photo: NCFC
Rain

Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists