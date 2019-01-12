ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City snatch Albion draw
Archant
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries clinch a point at promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.
The Canaries threatened to unravel after a difficult opening period that saw Dwight Gayle flick the Baggies into a deserved 12th minute lead.
But Norwich dug in and grew into the game, and after an even second half Jordan Rhodes popped up with a flick of his own from Kenny McLean’s wonderful cross seven minutes from time – and within two minutes of the pair being introduced from the bench by Daniel Farke.
MORE: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Norwich City – How the Championship clash unfolded
The Canaries are now in a tricky run of Championship fixtures, with play-off hopefuls Birmingham the visitors to Carrow Road on Friday (7.45pm) before Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United follow suit the following Saturday.
