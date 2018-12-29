Search

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Derby ram Norwich City where it hurts

29 December, 2018 - 19:53
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reflects on another match of carnage at Carrow Road, as Derby end the Canaries recent unbeaten Championship run.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries see their unbeaten run come to an end in truly sore circumstances against Derby at Carrow Road.

A rare 2-0 first-half lead was soon overturned by two well-taken Derby goals before the interval.

Teemu Pukki then had the Canaries back in front on 81 minutes – just as one of Carrow Road’s floodlights failed.

The 20-minute delay was followed by a nightmare of a finish, as the Rams struck twice in the remaining minutes to turn the game on its head and inflict a first defeat in 13 league games.

But of course, there was still time for Todd Cantwell to stretch Scott Carson, while Jordan Rhodes rattled the underside of the crossbar at the death.

MORE: Norwich City 3-4 Derby – How it unfolded

Following the Canaries’ Rams raid, struggling Brentford welcome City to Griffin Park on Tuesday – New Year’s Day – to also ring in 2019.

After that, it’s all about the FA Cup when League One high-fliers Portsmouth come to Carrow Road in the third round Saturday, (5.30pm).

