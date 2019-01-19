Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City put Birmingham to the sword

19 January, 2019 - 00:18
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries see off Birmingham.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries see off Birmingham.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries returning to winning ways by blowing away Birmingham.

First-half goals from Teemu Pukki, Mario Vrancic and the returning Tom Trybull did all the damage – and despite Che Adams’ immediate response to City’s opening goal.

The Blues were lucky to avoid a red card as their rugged evening progressed.

But ultimately Daniel Farke’s Canaries proved too strong, pocketing their 15th win of the Championship campaign.

MORE: Norwich City 3-1 Birmingham – How the Championship clash unfolded

Following Friday night’s Championship clash, Farke’s Canaries are back at Carrow Road next Saturday with automatic promotion chasers Sheffield United in town under boss Chris Wilder (3pm).

A crunch trip to Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship leaders Leeds United then takes place at Elland Road seven days later (5.30pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Good news on Emi Buendia and Timm Klose after Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship cruise against Birmingham

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Let them eat spuds!’ Ex-UKIP candidate says food banks are fuelling the obesity crisis

Catherine Blaiklock, UKIP parliamentary candidate, Great Yarmouth, General Election 2017. Photo: George Ryan

New £4.4m roundabout to be built at Norfolk crash blackspot

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where a new roundabout will be built. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Prince Philip receives new Land Rover less than 24 hours after crash

A new Land Rover is delivered to the Sandringham estate less that 24 hours after Prince Philip was involved in a crash on the A149. Picture Geoff Robinson Photography.

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘His leg was stuck under the steering wheel’: How my hero grandad rescued Prince Philip, says Queenie, 9

Glen Watson, 58, helped to pull Prince Philip out of his car after the crash in Sandringham, with his granddaughter Queenie Powell, 9. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘I thought it would blow up’ - Man who pulled Prince Philip out of wreckage describes rescuing baby from smoke-filled car

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King�s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

‘Cliff edge’ warning as Norfolk County Council’s budget black hole widens to £70m

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Speed cameras on A149 Prince Philip crash road were delayed by council - against wishes of Norfolk’s police chief

Media gather at the roadside of the A149 at Babingley where the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, had an accident. Photo: Emily Prince
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists