Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City put Birmingham to the sword

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries see off Birmingham. Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries returning to winning ways by blowing away Birmingham.

First-half goals from Teemu Pukki, Mario Vrancic and the returning Tom Trybull did all the damage – and despite Che Adams’ immediate response to City’s opening goal.

The Blues were lucky to avoid a red card as their rugged evening progressed.

But ultimately Daniel Farke’s Canaries proved too strong, pocketing their 15th win of the Championship campaign.

Following Friday night’s Championship clash, Farke’s Canaries are back at Carrow Road next Saturday with automatic promotion chasers Sheffield United in town under boss Chris Wilder (3pm).

A crunch trip to Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship leaders Leeds United then takes place at Elland Road seven days later (5.30pm).

