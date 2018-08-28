Search

Matthews returns to Bolton after permanent deal with Canaries is revived

PUBLISHED: 16:54 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 18 January 2019

Remi Matthews has finally completed his permanent move from Norwich to Bolton Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Remi Matthews’ permanent switch to Bolton has been revived, after Wanderers seemingly sorted their finances to complete the previously stalled deal with Norwich City.

The Canaries academy product returned to Norfolk at the start of the month after financial issues at Bolton had seen the Championship side unable to register new players.

Matthews had initially joined on a loan deal after the permanent transfer window had closed in August, with a view to the move being completed during the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old made four appearances, providing cover for the Trotters’ first-choice keeper Ben Alnwick, during the first half of the season and has now returned to the north-west.

The Gorleston-born keeper had been back at Colney training with Norwich while the matter was settled, with news emerging since he’d returned that Bolton owed City a reported £195,000 in loan fees and wages for Matthews and fellow loanee Yanic Wildschut.

The Canaries were understood to be relaxed about the situation though after indications that the Trotters would be able to stabilise their finances this month.

That now looks to have been the case, with Matthews joining Bolton on an 18-month deal, although Dutch winger Wildschut has suffered an ankle injury which could rule him out for three months of his loan.

Manager Phil Parkinson told Bolton’s website: ”We are very pleased that Remi has completed his move. He’s a young keeper who brings real quality for the number one shirt and it’s great to have him back up here.”

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson added some more detail in the latest of his regular updates to Wanderers fans.

His lengthy statement includes: “Earlier this week, all monies owed to existing football creditors, the PFA and HMRC were paid.

“To that end, I’m delighted that Gary O’Neil has signed a new short-term deal with us while Remi Matthews has returned to the club to complete his permanent transfer from Norwich City.

“By the time the transfer window closes, I’m confident that we’ll have a squad capable of staying in this division and as always we need your continued 100pc support to get behind the players to help achieve this.”

