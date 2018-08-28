Search

‘This is the hardest thing I have ever had to deal with’ – Matt Jarvis

PUBLISHED: 19:23 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:23 19 December 2018

Chris lakey chris.lakey@archant.co.uk

An all-too-familiar sight - an injured Matt Jarvis Picture: Archant

Injury-plagued Matt Jarvis has spoken of the difficulties he has faced during his time as a Norwich City player.

Jarvis has started just 13 games for the Canaries since signing from West Ham back in September 2015.

He is currently on the comeback trail, playing the first half for the Under-23s in a Premier League International Cup draw with VfL Wolfsburg last week.

But the 32-year-old admits dealing with his injuries has been tough – physically and mentally.

“This is the hardest thing I have ever had to deal with really,” he said, speaking on the Wolves Fan TV podcast, “Getting an injury is extremely frustrating, it is extremely difficult. Every single day all I have wanted to do is play football.

“It is the most frustrating thing ever, for me, and it is really hard to deal with physically, it is hard to deal with mentally, extremely difficult.

“On that side of things I have been very fortunate that while I have been injured I have had a son with my wife so that has really helped me through my journey of getting back to fitness. But it has been the hardest couple of years of my life for sure.”

