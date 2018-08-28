Search

Winger’s City nightmare ends as he makes January loan switch

PUBLISHED: 10:47 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 01 January 2019

Matt Jarvis has joined League One Walsall on losn for the rest of the season. Picture: Archant

Matt Jarvis has joined League One Walsall on losn for the rest of the season. Picture: Archant

Archant

Matt Jarvis’ ill-fated time at Norwich City is effectively over after the winger joined Walsall on loan.

The move is set to be confirmed by the relevant authorities, with the 32-year-old spending the rest of the current season at the League One club – come the end of which, his current Canaries deal will have expired.

Russell Martin will be a familiar face waiting for Jarvis, with the former City skipper currently at the Saddlers as player-coach having joined manager Dean Keates earlier in the season.

Jarvis signed for City on loan during their Premier League return in late 2015 before the move was made permanent in January 2016 – while recovering from a knee injury.

Sadly that theme continued for the remainder of his Norwich career and his three and a half year deal.

More to follow…

