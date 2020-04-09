Maths challenge for young Norwich City fans
PUBLISHED: 14:39 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 09 April 2020
Paul Chesterton
Parents looking for fun ways to keep their children interested during home schooling have been given a creative way to combine a passion for Norwich City with a maths challenge.
Canaries fan Lucia Roberts posted a video of her son, Ben, tackling some addition and subtraction challenges using the squad numbers of Daniel Farke’s players.
For example, as swiftly answered by young Ben, if you add Todd Cantwell (shirt number 14) and Sam Byram (3) you get Emi Buendia (17).
Not only showing his sharp memory to be able to recall all of the City squad numbers, the youngster was also able to get in some valuable maths homework - even receiving an approving tweet from England Under-21 international Todd Cantwell in reply.
MORE: Charity adapts to show how football can help with home schooling
There are currently 23 players in the Norwich squad but all are having to train at home during the coronavirus pandemic, having not played for over a month and with the season suspended until at least the end of May.
MORE: Norwich City players join the launch of a #PlayersTogether NHS fund
We’ve listed the full list of current squad numbers below, so that parents can test their little ones’ maths skills during the current period of social isolation to combat the speak of the Covid-19 virus.
- NCFC SQUAD NUMBERS
1 Tim Krul
2 Max Aarons
3 Sam Byram
4 Ben Godfrey
5 Grant Hanley
6 Christoph Zimmermann
7 Lukas Rupp
8 Mario Vrancic
10 Moritz Leitner
11 Onel Hernandez
12 Jamal Lewis
14 Todd Cantwell
15 Timm Klose
17 Emi Buendia
18 Marco Stiepermann
19 Tom Trybull
20 Josip Drmic
22 Teemu Pukki
23 Kenny McLean
25 Ondrej Duda
27 Alex Tettey
33 Michael McGovern
35 Adam Idah
- Click here to subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live
- Keep up to date with community efforts during the pandemic in our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.