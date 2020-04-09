Video

Maths challenge for young Norwich City fans

Can you recite all of Norwich City's current squad numbers? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Parents looking for fun ways to keep their children interested during home schooling have been given a creative way to combine a passion for Norwich City with a maths challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Canaries fan Lucia Roberts posted a video of her son, Ben, tackling some addition and subtraction challenges using the squad numbers of Daniel Farke’s players.

For example, as swiftly answered by young Ben, if you add Todd Cantwell (shirt number 14) and Sam Byram (3) you get Emi Buendia (17).

Not only showing his sharp memory to be able to recall all of the City squad numbers, the youngster was also able to get in some valuable maths homework - even receiving an approving tweet from England Under-21 international Todd Cantwell in reply.

MORE: Charity adapts to show how football can help with home schooling

Boss man — Todd Cantwell (@ToddCantwell_10) April 9, 2020

There are currently 23 players in the Norwich squad but all are having to train at home during the coronavirus pandemic, having not played for over a month and with the season suspended until at least the end of May.

MORE: Norwich City players join the launch of a #PlayersTogether NHS fund

We’ve listed the full list of current squad numbers below, so that parents can test their little ones’ maths skills during the current period of social isolation to combat the speak of the Covid-19 virus.

- NCFC SQUAD NUMBERS

1 Tim Krul

2 Max Aarons

3 Sam Byram

4 Ben Godfrey

5 Grant Hanley

6 Christoph Zimmermann

7 Lukas Rupp

8 Mario Vrancic

10 Moritz Leitner

11 Onel Hernandez

12 Jamal Lewis

14 Todd Cantwell

15 Timm Klose

17 Emi Buendia

18 Marco Stiepermann

19 Tom Trybull

20 Josip Drmic

22 Teemu Pukki

23 Kenny McLean

25 Ondrej Duda

27 Alex Tettey

33 Michael McGovern

35 Adam Idah

- Click here to subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

- Keep up to date with community efforts during the pandemic in our Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help group on Facebook