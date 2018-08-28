Search

Advanced search

Norwich City 4-3 Millwall: Canaries seal incredible late Carrow Road victory

PUBLISHED: 17:23 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:46 10 November 2018

The Norwich City players celebrate their sides stunning late winner over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City players celebrate their sides stunning late winner over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

A stunning double in injury time completed an incredible comeback against Millwall and Norwich City’s fifth successive Championship win.

Two goals in the seven added minutes turned the game on its head – and not for the first time in the afternoon.

And in the end, City’s victory left Carrow Road bouncing and the Canaries two points clear at the top of the Championship, heading into the third international break of the season.

Despite 17 positions between them in the table before kick-off and Millwall’s winless campaign on the road so far, it was Neil Harris’ Lions that made the more promising start in a constantly open contest.

And that platform proved fruitful for the visitors on 24 minutes, as Tom Elliott headed home following Jake Cooper’s predictable nod back across goal after a soft free-kick – the defender’s sixth assist of the season.

Head coach Daniel Farke leads the Norwich City bench in their celebrations at the final whistle against Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesHead coach Daniel Farke leads the Norwich City bench in their celebrations at the final whistle against Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich offered a response. Timm Klose had already forced a good save from Ben Amos, before the centre-back struck the crossbar from Moritz Leitner’s free-kick on 34 minutes; Christoph Zimmermann buried the rebound, but by that time the assistant referee’s flag had been raised for offside against Klose’s initial header.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 4-3 Millwall

The second half brought a swift change of luck as City levelled four minutes after the break – and it was a well-worked goal to boot.

Onel Hernandez produced a lovely turn before playing in Marco Stiepermann on his return to the City starting XI, and his cut-back was ruthlessly dispatched by Teemu Pukki.

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMoritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It should have got even better on 58 minutes when City were handed their latest penalty – as a Millwall arm repelled Hernandez’s shot.

But the Canaries curse struck again. City’s fourth penalty failure of the campaign this time coming from Pukki’s first attempt of the season, as his crisp but straight drive was parried by Ben Amos.

City did get their second on 79 minutes, as Leitner drove a glorious shot just inside Amos’ far post – but that simply kicked off a stunning climax to the contest.

First a two-minute spell saw Millwall turn the game on its head again. Jamal Lewis’ error allowed Ryan Leonard to poke home on 81 minutes, before Timm Krul’s overeager throw was cut out by Jed Wallace and his one-two with Steve Morison allowed Wallace to slot home.

But there was one more dramatic twist to come.

Two minutes into an initially added six, Emi Buendia’s gorgeous ball found Jordan Rhodes free in the box and he slotted home from a few yards.

And with virtually the last kick of the game, substitute Mario Vrancic slotted in Pukki to dink over Amos and send Carrow Road into the sort of wild celebrations not seen in years.

“We are top of the league’” rang out but it was a game that felt about much more than just that, as City made it five successive wins in the league – and how.

City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons (Rhodes 88), Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (c), Leitner; Buendía, Stiepermann (Vrancic 88), Hernandez; Pukki. Subs (not used): McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Marshall, Trybull, Cantwell. Goals: Pukki 49, 90+7 (missed pen 58), Leitner 79, Rhodes 90+2; Bookings: Leitner, Buendía.

Millwall (4-4-2): Amos; McLaughlin, Hutchinson (c), Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Williams, Leonard, Ferguson (Tunnicliffe 88); Elliott (Morison 74), Gregory (Meredith 90+2). Subs (not used): Archer (GK), Romeo, O’Brien, Skalak. Goals: Elliott 24, Leonard 81, J Wallace 83; Bookings: M Wallace, Hutchinson, Elliott, Amos.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire); Attendance: 26,289

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘Never write my boys off’ roared Daniel Farke after Canaries’ breathless 4-3 comeback win against Millwall

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s epic 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/11/2018

Video UK Unity and Norwich Against Fascists protests face off in city centre

Two protests at City Hall, Norwich. One anti mass immigration the other pro immigration. Photo: Archant

Revealed: How much each council car park in Norwich made from YOUR tickets

St Andrews Car Park in Norwich, the top money-spinner for Norwich City Council. Photo: Steve Adams

Driver runs away from scene of Gorleston crash

Emergency services closing a road in Norfolk - a sadly familiar scene in the county. Picture: James Bass

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s secret is out – Carrow Road is becoming a fortress

Robin sainty
Max Aarons lays on the third goal for Teemu Pukki at Hillsborough - after some fine work down the right flank Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Opposition view: Harris is still the man for Millwall despite early worries

David Freezer
Lee Gregory, pictured after scoring against Norwich at The Den last season, is Millwall's main man Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Lakey: A Paul Lambert apology (not a real one), and a word of advice for Norwich City’s ITYS

Chris Lakey
Training ground reunion, from left, Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Bishop and Jim Henry Picture: ITFC

David Freezer: Winter is coming but there’s little for City to fear – with a little help from some Florida sunshine

David Freezer
Norwich City's ead of performance Chris Domogalla leads pre-season training in Germany earlier this year Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s Championship picture is flipping on its axis

Michael Bailey
Jamal Lewis celebrates with City's travelling supporters after their 4-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video Show me the money. Daniel Farke has his say on ‘big spending’ jibes

James Maddison left in a club record deal for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s epic 4-3 Championship win against Millwall

Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 4th goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/11/2018

Live MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Millwall – Canaries bid for fifth successive win

Follow our live Championship coverage as high-fliers Norwich City welcome Millwall to Carrow Road, hoping their visitors suffer another difficult day in Norfolk.

Norwich City 4-3 Millwall: Canaries seal incredible late Carrow Road victory

The Norwich City players celebrate their sides stunning late winner over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Daniel Farke’s message to City fans over his contract

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber have formed a strong bond at Norwich City Picture: Denise Bradley
Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists