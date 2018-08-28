Norwich City 4-3 Millwall: Canaries seal incredible late Carrow Road victory

The Norwich City players celebrate their sides stunning late winner over Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

A stunning double in injury time completed an incredible comeback against Millwall and Norwich City’s fifth successive Championship win.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two goals in the seven added minutes turned the game on its head – and not for the first time in the afternoon.

And in the end, City’s victory left Carrow Road bouncing and the Canaries two points clear at the top of the Championship, heading into the third international break of the season.

Despite 17 positions between them in the table before kick-off and Millwall’s winless campaign on the road so far, it was Neil Harris’ Lions that made the more promising start in a constantly open contest.

And that platform proved fruitful for the visitors on 24 minutes, as Tom Elliott headed home following Jake Cooper’s predictable nod back across goal after a soft free-kick – the defender’s sixth assist of the season.

Head coach Daniel Farke leads the Norwich City bench in their celebrations at the final whistle against Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Head coach Daniel Farke leads the Norwich City bench in their celebrations at the final whistle against Millwall at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich offered a response. Timm Klose had already forced a good save from Ben Amos, before the centre-back struck the crossbar from Moritz Leitner’s free-kick on 34 minutes; Christoph Zimmermann buried the rebound, but by that time the assistant referee’s flag had been raised for offside against Klose’s initial header.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 4-3 Millwall

The second half brought a swift change of luck as City levelled four minutes after the break – and it was a well-worked goal to boot.

Onel Hernandez produced a lovely turn before playing in Marco Stiepermann on his return to the City starting XI, and his cut-back was ruthlessly dispatched by Teemu Pukki.

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It should have got even better on 58 minutes when City were handed their latest penalty – as a Millwall arm repelled Hernandez’s shot.

But the Canaries curse struck again. City’s fourth penalty failure of the campaign this time coming from Pukki’s first attempt of the season, as his crisp but straight drive was parried by Ben Amos.

City did get their second on 79 minutes, as Leitner drove a glorious shot just inside Amos’ far post – but that simply kicked off a stunning climax to the contest.

First a two-minute spell saw Millwall turn the game on its head again. Jamal Lewis’ error allowed Ryan Leonard to poke home on 81 minutes, before Timm Krul’s overeager throw was cut out by Jed Wallace and his one-two with Steve Morison allowed Wallace to slot home.

But there was one more dramatic twist to come.

Two minutes into an initially added six, Emi Buendia’s gorgeous ball found Jordan Rhodes free in the box and he slotted home from a few yards.

And with virtually the last kick of the game, substitute Mario Vrancic slotted in Pukki to dink over Amos and send Carrow Road into the sort of wild celebrations not seen in years.

“We are top of the league’” rang out but it was a game that felt about much more than just that, as City made it five successive wins in the league – and how.

• City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons (Rhodes 88), Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (c), Leitner; Buendía, Stiepermann (Vrancic 88), Hernandez; Pukki. Subs (not used): McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Marshall, Trybull, Cantwell. Goals: Pukki 49, 90+7 (missed pen 58), Leitner 79, Rhodes 90+2; Bookings: Leitner, Buendía.

• Millwall (4-4-2): Amos; McLaughlin, Hutchinson (c), Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Williams, Leonard, Ferguson (Tunnicliffe 88); Elliott (Morison 74), Gregory (Meredith 90+2). Subs (not used): Archer (GK), Romeo, O’Brien, Skalak. Goals: Elliott 24, Leonard 81, J Wallace 83; Bookings: M Wallace, Hutchinson, Elliott, Amos.

• Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire); Attendance: 26,289

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey