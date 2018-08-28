Video

‘They were a big boost for the whole 90 minutes’ – Midfield star salutes Carrow Road faithful

Teemu Pukki has Carrow Road on its feet for a third time as Norwich City seal victory over Rotherham United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

The Carrow Road crowd was just the boost Norwich City needed as another stirring second half maintained the Canaries’ Championship lead.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First league goals from Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons, followed by and 11th of the season for Teem Pukki sealed City’s 3-1 comeback win over Rotherham United in the second half – keeping them ahead of Leeds United by a point at the second-tier summit.

“It was another setback at the beginning and we are kind of used to it, that we can turn games and luckily we did it again,” said Mario Vrancic, following his recall by Daniel Farke to the City starting XI.

“At half-time we said to ourselves we could turn the game, that we were used to the situation and we were very confident.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham United

Teemu Pukki scores Norwich City's third goal of the afternoon against Paul Warne's Rotherham United, to maintain the Canaries' Championship lead. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Teemu Pukki scores Norwich City's third goal of the afternoon against Paul Warne's Rotherham United, to maintain the Canaries' Championship lead. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“The boss talked about a few technical things that we had to improve to turn the game, and it’s just my opinion but you could feel on the pitch with the supporters – they were a big boost for the whole 90 minutes.

“It would be easier if we weren’t struggling with those goals and setbacks. But at the end, it’s important you get the result and it doesn’t matter how. No one asks.

“We are very fit, especially in those last 15-20 minutes we have scored so many goals and I think we can carry on like that.

“At half-time we were so confident and we are used to that situation (of being behind) unfortunately. If you control the ball, the opponent will get tired after a certain while and that open’s gaps, and we used that to get the victory.”

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey