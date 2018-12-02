Search

Advanced search

Video

‘They have something special’ – Young guns’ Norwich City impact not lost on Vrancic

02 December, 2018 - 16:29
Todd Cantwell gives Mario Vrancic a high-five as Norwich City equalise against Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Todd Cantwell gives Mario Vrancic a high-five as Norwich City equalise against Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

They were Norwich City’s match-winners against Rotherham United and Mario Vrancic is convinced plenty more is to come.

Colney academy products Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons scored – the pair’s first in the league – while Jamal Lewis was another key cog in the Championship leaders’ latest success.

At the ages of 20, 18 and 20 respectively, the trio have already made a lasting impression on the season.

But Vrancic is sure it won’t stop there – and the trio’s academy grounding will help.

“They are definitely making an impact,” said the 29-year-old. “Todd had a goal and an assist here, which is brilliant.

Mario Vrancic was in fine form upon his return to the side for Norwich City, as the EFL Championship leaders beat Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMario Vrancic was in fine form upon his return to the side for Norwich City, as the EFL Championship leaders beat Rotherham United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“They are helping us, especially as guys from our own youth team. It’s not easy for them, especially in this tough league against tough opponents, and they’re doing so well at the moment. I’m very pleased for them and they need to keep going.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham United

“The guys are professional, they are training well, they are doing so much. It’s nice to see that in comparison to the German clubs I was at – everyone is trying to do it.

“It’s also big credit to the boss (Daniel Farke), who gives those young players a chance. We are being successful and they are using their chances.

“They have the basic stuff like commitment and someone like Jamal, who is running 90 minutes up and down the line.

“But they also have something special and that’s very important, for the guys to be able to create something like that. If you’re always playing backwards and you can’t create something special, you can’t score goals – and that’s what they give us, something special in a positive way. It’s very important for our game.”

The halfway point of the season is still three games away, but Vrancic doesn’t expect City’s young stars to get ahead of themselves any time soon – be it under their own steam or their senior team-mates allowing it.

“It’s funny – I’m 10 years older than Max and training with those guys, there’s a real energy,” added Vrancic.

“We haven’t achieved anything so obviously the boss takes care of it – and maybe some older players. But they’re doing OK. They’re not arrogant or anything.

“And they are coming from a good academy. They are getting taught so many things, and that’s important for keeping your feet on the ground.”

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Related articles

Latest from the EDP

Video Drink-driver five times the limit is among first arrests in Christmas crackdown

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. Picture: IAN BURT

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Norfolk market town’s Yuletide Market another success

Abigail Gage, eight, meets a pumpkin friend on the Feltlikeit stall at the Stalham Yuletide Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Vrancic provided creative force City needed to reclaim top spot

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic takes a shot at goal against Rotherham. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City maul Millers – in the end

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Opinion ‘This is a special time for the club’ – Canaries fans thrilled to see starlets play key role in comeback victory

David Freezer
Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Band of Brothers who play strictly to their strengths

Chris Lakey
How Rotherham United's Will Vaulks celebrates scoring Picture: PA

Opinion David Freezer: Trybull or Vrancic need to fill the Leitner shaped hole to keep City on track

David Freezer
There was a Moritz Leitner shaped hole in Norwich City's team at Hull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stirring 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham

Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated ‘They were a big boost for the whole 90 minutes’ – Midfield star salutes Carrow Road faithful

Teemu Pukki has Carrow Road on its feet for a third time as Norwich City seal victory over Rotherham United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Todd Cantwell notched his first senior goal for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Swashbuckling Norwich City get Daniel Farke’s vote after a 3-1 Rotherham fightback

Daniel Farke celebrates with the home fans after a 3-1 win Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists