City star Vrancic donates to boy fighting rare cancer

Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic has donated to a five-year-old from Germany fighting neuroblastoma. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. Paul Chesterton

Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic has voiced his support for and donated to a young boy from Germany, who is fighting a rare form of cancer.

Five-year-old Elliot Peiz, from Langen, a small town between Darmstadt and Frankfurt in Germany, is currently in New York undergoing specialist treatment for neuroblastoma.

He is a big fan of Eintract Frankfurt, local rivals of Vrancic's former side SV Darmstadt, but that hasn't stopped the Bosnian midfielder from getting involved.

There is a comedy event taking place in Langen on Wednesday evening, hosted by comedian and former Darmstadt stadium announcer Peter Kunz, from which all proceeds will go directly to help pay for Elliot's treatment in the US.

Vrancic is unable to attend due to Norwich City's Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on the same evening, but still donated and sent a message of support in a video posted on Facebook.

The midfielder said: "Hey guys, Mario Vrancic here. I've heard about the comedy event from Peter and I have alread donated online.

"Unfortunately I can't be there myself due to a game to play in the Premier League, but I support it all and wish you a lot of fun. Greetings from England."

The Bosnian will miss out on a place in the squad for the trip to Spurs due to a shin injury picked up in training.