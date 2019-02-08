Search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

‘We will have to give Ipswich what we gave Leeds’ – City stars vow to keep the throttle down

08 February, 2019 - 12:00
Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul collects a cross during his first taste of the East Anglian derby, at Ipswich Town back in September. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul collects a cross during his first taste of the East Anglian derby, at Ipswich Town back in September. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

There is no chance of Norwich City taking things lightly come the East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town – according to two of their key stars.

Mario Vrancic gets stuck in a tussle as Norwich City run out 3-1 winners over promotion rivals Leeds United at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMario Vrancic gets stuck in a tussle as Norwich City run out 3-1 winners over promotion rivals Leeds United at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

With the Canaries currently top of the Championship and 39 points clear of the side propping up the entire division, Ipswich Town, Sunday’s derby clash at Carrow Road promises to be like no other.

City were at their imperious best in beating promotion rivals Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday, with Mario Vrancic the star midfield turn and goalkeeper Tim Krul unfortunate not to bag a ninth clean sheet of the campaign.

Both will surely start on Sunday – and neither expects anything less than a repeat of the challenge Norwich faced in Yorkshire, when Town come to play.

“We will definitely enjoy this one, like we did against Leeds,” smiled Vrancic, who admitted making the effort to enjoy the Leeds pressure cooker helped bring the best out of Daniel Farke’s side.

“It’s going to be a big match, a tough game. Definitely not one we will take lightly. Everyone knows derbies are special. Every game, especially in this league is so, so tough. And I’m sure Ipswich is going to be as highly motivated as us.

“It’s going to be a tough, tough game and a tough, tough task on Sunday. But I’m sure if we play our football that we can and will win this game.”

Vrancic has five goals from his last 10 appearances, easing the injury absence of Moritz Leitner – who scored such a crucial equaliser for City at Portman Road, back at the start of September.

He has also played just three minutes of derby action since arriving at Norwich last summer, and didn’t make the opening fixture at all this term.

As for Krul, he has no doubt the long trends will stand City in good stead.

“We’ve been on top (form) for the last 20 games – even more,” said Krul. “I really, really feel like that. You don’t always win but if you keep plugging away like we have been, then I think the results will keep coming for sure.

“It’s a massive game. We had a great draw away to them at the start of the season, and if we put a performance on like the one at Leeds then we will be really confident.

“But derby days are different again. We will be in a similar atmosphere to Leeds and the Norwich fans will be up at a height after our win. So we will have to give Ipswich what we gave Leeds, for sure.”

