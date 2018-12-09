Search

‘I have never felt this feeling before’ – Norwich City star pinching himself at Championship rise

09 December, 2018 - 16:29
Marco Stiepermann celebrates scoring his first Norwich City league goal at Carrow Road - and what should have been the decisive strike against Bolton. Rarely are things that simple. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Marco Stiepermann is an experienced head at Norwich City – but even he admits he has never felt anything like this.

The 27-year-old German midfielder has made more than 350 competitive appearances on a football pitch – and yet in the aftermath of his first Carrow Road goal in the Championship and the leaders’ 12th win in 15 league games, Stiepermann was struggling for words.

Fortunately he managed enough to echo the sentiments of all City fans, following the dramatic 3-2 victory over Bolton thanks to another Teemu Pukki injury-time winner.

“I think this is just really special at the moment – I have never felt this feeling before and I hope it is going to be a long time like this,” said Stiepermann.

It’s no wonder either, with City now sitting at the second-tier summit nine points clear of seventh place and six ahead of Sheffield United in third.

Teemu Pukki's face said it all as he earned Norwich City victory over Bolton, with another injury-time winner. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Meanwhile, Leeds in second are the only team in the division with a better goal difference than Daniel Farke’s Canaries – in large part thanks to Pukki’s 12 league goals.

That tally is bettered by only Nottingham Forest’s Lewis Grabban (14) and Brentford’s Neal Maupay (13).

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 3-2 Bolton Wanderers

Yet despite City being the third-highest goalscorers in the division, Pukki is the only Norwich player to feature in the top 35 Championship goalscorers – showing just how much the Canaries have around the goals.

Marco Stiepermann pulls the trigger on his third goal of the season for Norwich City, against Bolton. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMarco Stiepermann pulls the trigger on his third goal of the season for Norwich City, against Bolton. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“What should I say about him? He’s just phenomenal,” said Stiepermann. “He is always there. You don’t have to see him for the 90 minutes – but if he’s there and scores goals, that’s his job.

“I knew him when he played in Germany. He was still a good player there and I know he scored a lot with Brondby last season, so he has that taste to score goals.

“I think he was young when he played for Schalke and it was hard for him because they were playing in the Champions League, and he came from a relatively small club in Finland I guess.

“Now you can see he’s an experienced player and he knows where he has to stand to score goals. It’s his job and he’s done it really well.

“He’s relaxed and calm, but such a nice guy and I think he’s really good for the squad. I’m really happy we’ve got him.”

Marco Stiepermann celebrates scoring his first Norwich City league goal at Carrow Road - and what should have been the decisive strike against Bolton. Rarely are things that simple. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

David Freezer
City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City deliver another dramatic win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict as the Championship leaders somehow bag another three points, this time off Bolton.

Opinion ‘Something special brewing’ – City legend among fans delighted by late winner against Bolton

David Freezer
Teemu Pukki roars in delight after firing home City's winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Opposition view: Struggle for goals has left Bolton in big trouble

David Freezer
Ben Alnwick has been keeping Norwich City loan player Remi Matthews out of the Bolton side Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: Home improvements have played crucial role in Farkelife revival for Canaries

David Freezer
Daniel Farke made sure to acknowledge the Carrow Road faithful after victory over Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a breathless 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki is mobbed after his stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It’s another Pukki party at Carrow Road as Canaries snatch dramatic win over Bolton to stay top

Teemu Pukki's face said it all as he earned Norwich City victory over Bolton, with another injury-time winner. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘It’s what any Norwich City player wants to do’ – Marco plays it cool over special day at Carrow Road

Max Aarons relishes the moment with his Norwich City team-mates, after Teemu Pukki's injury-time goal seals another stunning victory - this time over Bolton. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
